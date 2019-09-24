Amazon hacks a nice $100 off the Garmin Forerunner 645 running watch

The Apple Watch Series 4 may hold the record as the most sought-after overall smartwatch, but nothing beats Garmin when it comes to dedicated fitness trackers and GPS running watches. Whether you’re a casual runner or a potential marathon athlete in need of a quality watch to track your performance, you better not miss out on Amazon’s 25% discount on the Garmin Forerunner 645.

This running watch normally retails for $400, but a cool $100 off slashes its price down to $300. An additional $50 discount can also be taken off instantly upon approval of your Amazon Rewards Visa card application. This deal applies exclusively to the sandstone variant.

As the Forerunner moniker suggests, this watch is ideal for monitoring your running performance. It’s equipped with the Training Status tool which evaluates your exercise history to let you know if your training is productive, peaking, or overreaching. Basically, it tells you how your training is to improve your ability to push the limits. It can also measure crucial running metrics to help analyze your overall performance, including time, cadence, and stride length. With this running watch, you can understand your form better so you can bring your best on race day.

Although a full-fledged running watch, the Garmin Forerunner 645 also comes with other feature sets for various activities and workouts. It has built-in activity profiles for paddle sports, cycling, and strength training. You can even wear it in the pool and track your pace, distance, and stroke count. Not only is it safe for swimming and showering; the watch is also safe to wear in all kinds of weather, thanks to its chemically strengthened glass.

Just like most smart wearables, the Forerunner 645 can display notifications when connected to a compatible smartphone. Notifications include social media alerts, emails, and text messages. What’s even better is that you can respond to messages directly from the watch. Its Chroma Display ensures that everything is bright and easy to read even in direct sunlight. In terms of battery, Garmin claims it can last for up to 12 hours in continuous GPS mode and up to seven days in smartwatch mode.

Achieve a more active lifestyle by getting your hands on the Garmin Forerunner 645. You can score the sandstone variant of this GPS running watch at a discounted price of $300 on Amazon. Other colors are also discounted at higher price tags.

