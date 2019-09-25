Amazon drops a whopping 59% price cut on the Garmin Vivosmart 3 fitness tracker

Smartwatches suit the purpose of staying connected but if it’s a virtual workout buddy you’re looking for, a fitness tracker may just be what you need. While everyone is already familiar with Fitbit, Garmin’s lineup is no less of a dynamic wearable that matches up at every price point. If you’re curious but at the same time hesitant about shelling out the big bucks on your first smartwatch, Amazon lets you have more than you’re willing to pay for with a whopping 59% price cut on the Garmin Vivosmart 3. With this $83 discount, you can forget about its usual list price of $140 and get on the move for just $57.

Garmin’s Vivosmart 3 is neither the newest or the most advanced fitness tracker available in today’s market but it remains to be a solid option for those who want to get a headstart on an active lifestyle. Its ultraslim and minimalistic design will not give you a hard time sporting this fitness tracker, you might even forget its there as it is incredibly lightweight at just 21g. The 0.38 x 0.76-inch OLED monochrome display with a resolution of 64 x 128 pixels fits and seamlessly blends into the silicone strap when not in use but it does prove to be readable in any light thanks to its auto-brightness setting.

The Vivosmart 3 is the thinnest fitness tracker that features Garmin’s proprietary Elevate Heart Wrist technology that provides 24/7 monitoring without the need of a chest strap. More than being able to account for your steps, floors climbed, readout your beats per minute/hour, or sleep, you’ll get a better idea of how effective your fitness routine with daily fitness and wellness monitoring in place.

This is Garmin’s first activity tracker that has VO2 max which estimates the volume of oxygen consumed and uses it as a basis to assign your current fitness age. Along with its ability to track heart rate variability (HRV), you’ll be able to keep tabs on your stress levels and find ways to relieve it before it’s too late. Those into strength training will greatly appreciate the rep counter and since its waterproof, you’ll hardly have any reason to take it off — not for the shower or the pool even.

Once synced with a Bluetooth compatible iOS or Android device, you’ll instantly be able to review your stats that are automatically uploaded to the Garmin Connect app. The mobile app also serves as a platform that allows you to interact with an online fitness community by sharing milestones or engaging in challenges. Smart notifications for calls, texts, and other app alerts, as well as music playback controls, will also be enabled after pairing. Plus, it also has the function to find your phone on the off chance you’ve misplaced it.

The Garmin Vivosmart 3 supports not only your claim to an active lifestyle but also offers you smart capabilities without having to break the bank. With so many features, it may already be reasonably priced at $140 but no one in their right mind would say no to Amazon’s deal that lets you have this slick wearable for just $57.

