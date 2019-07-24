Amazon cuts up to 50% off the price of George Foreman electric grills

Share

Are you planning a barbeque party in your apartment but your landlord is not allowing any use of propane or charcoal? Don’t worry. An electric grill can give you the same grilling experience and the best news is, it can be used inside your home. Lucky for you, the George Foreman indoor and outdoor electric grills are currently discounted on Amazon. If you’re thinking of buying one, they are selling it by up to 50% off its price so you better hurry and check them out here.

GEORGE FOREMAN GFO3320GM INDOOR/OUTDOOR ELECTRIC GRILL, GUNMETAL – 50% OFF

If you live in a place where propane or charcoal is not permitted, the George Foreman GFO3320GM indoor/outdoor electric grill is ideal for you. It is apartment-approved and can be used wherever there is access to electricity. It has a 240-square-inch round grill plate that allows you to prepare up to 15 servings of food for large groups of guests.

One of its key features is the variable temperature regulator. It has a single control probe that lets you select from five heat settings to guarantee the best outcomes for a variety of meals. The temperature gauge on the dome grill cover provides a precise warmth indicator so you can control the heat during the grilling process.

This electric grill also features a fat-removing slope surface that helps remove up to 42% of fat from meats for tastier and healthier meals. The extracted fat and grease are then collected in a dishwasher-safe drip tray for easy cleaning.

Take advantage of this 50% discount offer from Amazon and bring home the George Foreman GFO3320GM Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill for only $70 instead of $140.

GEORGE FOREMAN GFO240S INDOOR/OUTDOOR ELECTRIC GRILL, SILVER – 30% OFF

From patio picnics to family feasts at the table, you can rely on the George Foreman GFO240S electric grill. With its fully electric system, you still get to enjoy high-level grilling without the mess from charcoal or the risk of flare-ups from gas grills.

The George Foreman electric grill has a durable, premium non-stick coating that can be wiped down after use for quick and simple cleanup. You can grill steak, chicken, fish, fruit, veggies, and even dessert. Its plate guarantees long-lasting performance. It also comes with a removable stand so you can easily switch from terrace to kitchen countertop grilling.

Originally priced at $100, Amazon slashed $30 off its price making it now available for only $70. You’ll surely have an enjoyable grilling time all summer long.

Looking for other great stuff? Find more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.