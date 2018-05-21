Here are the best indoor grills of 2018

When the weather warms up, it’s the perfect time to plan some grilling with friends and family…unless you’re in an apartment, loft, or house with no outdoor space. Then things get tricky. That’s why you need an indoor grill. These-mini grills use electric heating elements to mimic outdoor grill heating—and we’ve got a list of the top performers for you to check out.
Note: All these grills are obviously fume-less, since they don’t use charcoal or gas. But your food will produce smoke as it is grilled. Some grill designs mitigate this, others don’t. Either way, you may not want to set your grill up too close to the smoke detector.
Breville BGR820XL ($285)
Breville’s powerful 1800-watt grill can offer 310 – 450 degrees Fahrenheit for cooking all your favorite breakfast and grill foods. Really, there’s not much this grill can’t handle. You can open it partway for panini mode or all the way for a double-sided grill mode, with 6 different height selections and adjustable plate tilt so you can make sure grease quickly spills into the drip pan. There also three settings for low heat, sandwich-making, and high heat/searing for general temperature selection. Plus, the grill just looks great.
Hamilton Beach 25361 ($65)
If the Breville model is way too expensive for you, Hamilton Beach offers an excellent grill at a very affordable price. The grill space is 118 square inches on this model, which is enough to handle half a dozen hamburger patties or the equivalent. The design is also easy to understand and operate safely, with a little viewing window in the top so you can watch the food while the grill is closed. However, that low price means there’s not really any other features here. A controls temperature, and that’s about it. That makes this grill ideal for fans of simplicity.
Cuisinart GR-300WS ($160+)
If you like to grill all the time, this Cuisinart model is an excellent addition to your kitchen. It offers traditional grilling, panini press, sear, full griddle, and grill/griddle combinations (240 total square inches) to work with, as well as dual temperature control for controlling each side separately (up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit). Both grill and griddle plastic are removable and reversible for saving time or quick cleaning. We also like the sturdy designed and bright LED indicators, which make controls easier to use. Note that the price of this model benefits from a summer deal—if you don’t catch it on sale, it’s around $365.
Excelvan 1120W ($47)
Let’s go all the way to the other end of the scale with this extremely affordable Excelvan model. What you see is exactly what you get. It’s about $50. It’s a single grill plate. You plug it in and it heats up. Fortunately, for all this simplicity, the Excelvan is very good at what it does. There are solid grips for safe maneuvering, the grill plate is durable and easily detached, and the 1120 watts of power is enough to effectively heat the 150 square inch grill space with no trouble. It’s can’t do everything, but it provides a personal grill space that could be just what you’re looking for.
Imitation warning: A knockoff brand called Tamaya is selling this grill under their own name for about half the price. Of course, there’s absolutely no guarantee of quality here, so we suggest you avoid this particular “deal.”
T-Fal GC702 ($120)
This T-Fal model is filled with interesting tech, include sensors that can change the grilling cycle based on the thickness of the food and a number of unique presets like sausage, red meat, fish, and poultry. There’s even a separate mode for thawing out and cooking frozen food. We also like the aluminum plates and the easy-to-remove drip pan position in the front of the grill. However, at around only 93 square inches, it’s a particularly small grill and not well-suited for parties.
Philips HD6371/94 ($280)
Philip’s elite grill is a little expensive, but has one of the best grill designs that we’ve seen. That includes reflectors that concentrate as much heat on the grill surface as possible, keeping the drip pan underneath as cool as possible to reduce smoke and burning oil. However, this grill is also highly specialized: You can’t even change the temperature, as it’s designed to heat up and hold the heat at 446 degrees Fahrenheit (or what Philips calls the ideal temperature to cook meat). Obviously if you don’t intend to grill much red meat, this grill isn’t for you. If you’re all about steak and hamburgers, this may be the easiest grill you’ve ever used.
George Foreman GFO240S
Some of you are probably interested in a grill you can use outdoors when appropriate. This GF grill is specifically designed for indoor/outdoor use. Now, it still requires a source of electricity to work, but it comes with a durable cover designed to protect the food (and heat) against the elements. The grill also has a particularly large 240 square inches of grill space, ideal for cooking a lot of food at once (compared to other indoor grills). As you can guess, that makes this grill excellent at tailgate parties, with the added bonus that you can use it at home, too. Extra features include a plug-in temperature control probe and a handy removable stand so you don’t need to find a table every time you use the grill.
