Here are the best indoor grills of 2018

When the weather warms up, it’s the perfect time to plan some grilling with friends and family…unless you’re in an apartment, loft, or house with no outdoor space. Then things get tricky. That’s why you need an indoor grill. These-mini grills use electric heating elements to mimic outdoor grill heating—and we’ve got a list of the top performers for you to check out.

Note: All these grills are obviously fume-less, since they don’t use charcoal or gas. But your food will produce smoke as it is grilled. Some grill designs mitigate this, others don’t. Either way, you may not want to set your grill up too close to the smoke detector.