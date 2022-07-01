As Amazon Prime Day gets closer and closer, the deals are rolling out faster and faster, and right now Amazon is offering new subscribers not one, but four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free as one of its early Prime Day Deals. This limited-time offer is one not to be missed because Amazon is allowing you to try its music streaming service in HD with spacial audio at no extra cost.

With Amazon Music Unlimited, you can stream music on demand and it’s always ad-free. You have unlimited access to any song, at any time — it really does live up to the “Unlimited” in its name. Even better, you can listen offline, which is a must-have for anyone who commutes to work on an underground train on a regular basis. There’s no limit to how many songs you can skip, so you really can have full control of your listening experience. Amazon Music Unlimited is also so much more than just a music streaming service — you can listen to all of your favorite podcasts, too.

Perhaps the most cutting-edge feature of Amazon Music Unlimited is spacial audio, which delivers thousands of songs to your ears in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality audio. These songs have all been expertly mixed for breathtaking definition and depth, and you can seriously hear the difference when you listen through your favorite headphones and speakers.

Amazon is offering this four-month free trial as part of its Prime Day promotion, but Amazon Music Unlimited is a service that you will want to keep long after the trial period ends. Amazon Music Unlimited plans start at $8.99 per month, which is a small price to pay for high quality audio versions of Amazon’s entire music catalog all at your fingertips. If you’ve never tried Amazon Music Unlimited, there is definitely no time like the present. This deal is too good to pass up and we expect that the incredible deals will just keep on coming as Prime Day gets closer.

Editors' Recommendations