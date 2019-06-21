Share

Intelligent and versatile in the uses they can be put to, smart speakers are quickly becoming dominant tools in everyday life. They are now considered the future of home automation, with capabilities ranging from playing music to controlling smart home devices. If you’re thinking about getting one, Walmart is having a special sale on Google Home that you may want to check out. Normally $129, it is now available for only $99. This is likely just the first of many deals to come before Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Google Home has been deployed with a number of great features since its launch, making it a solid entryway into the smart home industry. You can ask its A.I., Google Assistant, to do things for you such as looking up the weather forecast and streaming your favorite movie. It also has a voice recognition feature that can distinguish up to six voices in total, so you can get personalized responses for you and others in your home. Of course, if you’d still prefer an Echo device, there will be plenty of smart home discounts on Prime Day.

This speaker works with over 1,000 smart devices from more than 150 popular brands. You can use it to control lights, smart plugs, and other compatible devices with a simple voice command. It can also help you get around the house with things like travel information and scheduling, and can make calls for you as well.

From an aesthetic point of view, Google got it absolutely right with Home. But of course, good looks aren’t the only thing going on for this device. The flat, inclined top surface of the speaker acts as a touch-capacitive panel which allows you to play and pause music, activate Google Home assistant or change the volume with just a tap. Four multicolored lights twist and whirl to indicate that its task has been activated.

Google Assistant might be the main attraction of this speaker, but it makes a pretty decent audio device as well. Its speaker delivers big, rich sound perfect for listening to the radio, podcasts, and music. It also has access to multiple streaming services (including YouTube Music, Spotify, and Pandora) and built-in Google Cast capabilities that enable it as a Wi-Fi speaker.

Google Home is a remarkable helper and entertainment device for your home. Order it now on Walmart at a discounted price of $99. In case you’re looking for other options, you may want to check out our roundup of the best smart speakers for 2019.

