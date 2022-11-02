 Skip to main content
Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat is in the discount bin

Jennifer Allen
If you’ve been looking to make your home’s heating system smarter, we’ve spotted one of the best Nest thermostat deals around right now. Over at Walmart, you can buy the Google Nest Smart Learning Thermostat for only $189 if you’re happy to go for the Stainless Steel color scheme. At least $20 cheaper than other color schemes, it’s a surefire way to make your homework more efficient for you. W don’t know how long this deal is on for, so you should snap it up now rather than later as it being a one-color scheme deal means it’s likely to go out of stock soon.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Smart Learning Thermostat

Nest thermostat

One of the best smart home devices around, the Google Nest Smart Learning Thermostat adapts to your heating and cooling preferences within a week of installation. Able to automatically create schedules for you, it learns what temperature you need at home and at which time, so you get the most efficient heating system in your home. By doing so, you save money on your bills and you get to enjoy a better climate than before.

The thermostat has built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and can be adjusted via the Nest app for Android or iOS. It has a 2.1-inch display with a 480 x 480 resolution with the display able to automatically sense when you’re in the room. When you’re there, it automatically lights up to display the current time and temperature, turning the display off when no one is home. Capable of automatically adapting to the change of seasons, as well as self-programming the best times of day for your household, the Google Nest Smart Learning Thermostat means you can sit back and let it do all the work rather than have to keep tweaking the thermostat for yourself.

Right now, if you’re happy to go for the stainless steel version of the Google Nest Smart Learning Thermostat, you can buy it for only $189 at Walmart. Compared to other color schemes, that’s a saving of over $20. You’ll soon recover your investment thanks to how well it integrates with your heating system, ensuring no energy is wasted.

