Forget the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL leaks, the Pixel 9 is $150 off

If you follow the hype, it seems like Apple fans are always having their day in the sun. But this week has been great for Google Pixel fans. First of all, there are leaked Google Pixel 10 Pro XL images to gawk at. The phone is already set up to be one of the best Android phones when it gets released, with only the Pixel 10 Pro Fold beating it in the Pixel 10 lineup. However, the other big news for the week is something you can act on now. The 128GB version of the Google Pixel 9 is $150 cheaper at Best Buy and Amazon right now, bringing it down to $649 from its usual $799. Tap the appropriate button below to snag one for yourself while the deal lasts, or keep reading to see why the Google Pixel 9 is the phone to buy today.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 9

The Google Pixel 9 is one of the best Pixel phones yet, and average customers will probably prefer it to the Pro version for its more affordable price. In fact, the Google Pixel 9 has changed our minds about Pixel phones altogether for its fun magic editor features and high usability. As stated in our Google Pixel 9 review, the tactile haptics of this phone make it feel super responsive, while the great hardware of the phone (it has 12GB of RAM, for example) make it actually quite responsive. And the camera is so nice, you’ll have to check out the Pixel 9 photos we took yourself to believe it.

The next thing to consider is the longevity you’re going to get out of this phone. It has “Seven years of OS, Feature Drops, and security updates” promised from its release in late 2024. That’s the 2030s and (with this deal) puts the phone’s price at under $100 per year if you can keep it running that long. To put this into a lived perspective, my previous gen Pixel 8 Pro is still running quick and snappy like, has an update ready next time I restart my phone, and has withstood multiple falls onto hard flooring. Admittedly, on that last point, getting a case has helped tremendously (get one of the best Pixel 9 cases) but these are sturdy phones nonetheless. The Google Pixel 9 features tough Gorilla Glass Victus and an IP68 protection rating, making it quite tough against liquids and dust.

As you can see, you really don’t need to wait for the leaked Pixel 10 phones to come out to start with a great Pixel. In fact, with the Pixel 9 down to just $649 (a drop of $150 from the usual $799) right now is actually the perfect time to buy a Pixel phone. This deal is available at both Amazon and Best Buy, so go ahead and tap the appropriate button below to get your Pixel 9 while this deal lasts.