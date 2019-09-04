While laptops are portable, 2-in-1 tablets provide an unmatched level of mobility mixed with the functionalities of multiple devices. Google’s offering in this arena is the 12.3-inch Pixel Slate, a powerful tablet that harnesses the strengths of both Chrome OS and Android. Amazon has the Intel Core m3 variant on sale right now, marking it down from $799 to just $654.

With the Pixel Slate, Google attempts to unite the mobile and desktop worlds in a new way. It runs on two operating systems, offering a platform that replaces both a tablet and a laptop.

This tablet makes a delightful machine for multimedia consumption. Google gave its screen a spectacular 3,000 x 2,000-pixel resolution which it also calls as a “molecular display”. It’s the most pixel-dense you can get on a tablet, surpassing the Pixelbook, the Surface Pro 6, and even the latest iPad Pro. Complementing this fantastic screen is a superb set of front-firing speakers capable of producing premium-quality audio that can match the iPad Pro’s four-speaker setup.

The Google Pixel Slate comes in three processors, and this model has the Intel Core m3 chipset at its core. Meant for web browsing, the tablet works fine even with multiple tabs opened. It also fares well with music and video streaming, although heavy tasks are out of the question. 3D games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Asphalt 9 are a hit or miss. Playing with default or lower graphic settings is fluid, but turning it up to the best quality will encounter some stutters.

A versatile workhorse, this tablet can be used with accessories for optimal functionality. The add-on Folio keyboard is helpful for when you have to do extensive typing, and what’s more, it’s intelligently designed to fold up and magnetically attach to the back of the tablet, turning it into a kickstand. And if you’re into artistic stuff like sketching and hand lettering, you’ll also be glad to know that the Pixel Slate works with the Pixelbook Pen stylus.

Get the best of both worlds with the 12.3-inch Google Pixel Slate. Combining the portability of a tablet and the performance of a laptop, it makes an ideal device for your everyday entertainment, productivity, and creativity. You can score the Intel Core m3 variant with 8GB RAM and 64GB of storage at a discounted price of $654 on Amazon.

