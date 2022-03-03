This Google WiFi Mesh deal knocks $164 off a pack of three

If you’re planning to expand your smart home setup with Google Home deals, you should first make sure that all the rooms in your house have access to a stable Wi-Fi connection. Your best bet is to invest in top-quality devices from wireless router deals, such as Daily Steals’ offer for the Google Wi-Fi router that reduces the three-pack’s price with a $164 discount. This brings the bundle’s price all the way down to $163, about half its original price of $327.

The Google WiFi is similar to Google’s Nest WiFi, which is in Digital Trends’ best mesh Wi-Fi systems. The second-generation Google WiFi router, released in 2020, enables a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi network with consistently strong signals, replacing the relatively limited coverage of traditional, single routers. With three points, your network will cover areas of up to 4,500 square feet – everybody in the family will be able to stream 4K videos, engage in video calls, and download files, even all at the same time. The router works behind the scenes to make sure your connections remain fast, and it also automatically installs updates to maintain security and access to the latest features.

With the Google Home app, Google WiFi routers are very easy to set up, even for those who aren’t tech-savvy. The app will also allow you to manage your Wi-Fi network, with functions such as controlling the online time of kids and blocking their access to explicit content, prioritizing the devices that will enjoy faster speeds, and running speed tests to make sure everything is in order.

For improved Wi-Fi coverage that will enable a reliable smart home setup, you can’t go wrong by investing in a mesh network that’s powered by the Google WiFi router. Daily Steals is offering a three-pack of the networking device for just $163, after a $164 reduction to the bundle’s original price of $327. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you don’t want to miss out on the discount, you better hurry. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure a three-pack of the Google WiFi router for half the price.

