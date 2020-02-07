Amazon and Best Buy cut up to $110 off these flagship action cameras

Anyone who loves going on outdoor activities will know that the adventure is not complete without an action camera to capture all the fun and precious moments. Whether you’re shooting on land, under the sea, or in the air, there’s bound to be an action camera that will suit your needs, preferences, and budget.

Now that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, you’re probably planning what to do with or what to get for the special woman or man in your life. If you’re set for a winter getaway – such as skiing, snowboarding, skating, or snowmobiling – or looking for a gift for your adventurous lover, here are some amazing action camera deals that you may want to check out. The flagship GoPro Hero8 Black and DJI Osmo Action are both enjoying cool price cuts on our favorite retailers, letting you in on up to a $110 discount.

GoPro Hero8 Black, Special Bundle – $400 ($100 off)

When you think action camera, GoPro is probably the name that pops in your head. The brand has established itself as the pioneer in the game and continues to set the bar for the industry. One of its recent offerings is the Hero8 Black, which is currently our pick as the best action camera on the market.

The Hero8 Black is a refinement of GoPro’s already excellent action cam. This latest model carries the first physical redesign since the Hero5 Black and can now be used with a mount even without placing it in a case or a frame. This means faster and easier setup, while also allowing you to swap the memory cards and batteries even if the camera is mounted onto something. The camera’s overall profile is also smaller and thinner, making it more pocketable.

The new and improved HyperSmooth 2.0 is probably the number one reason that you will covet the Hero8 Black over other action cameras. This electronic image stabilization offers gimbal-like steadiness that smooths out the roughest mountain bike rides and roughest trail runs. If you’re into hyperlapse videos, you’ll also love the TimeWarp 2.0 which automatically chooses the time-lapse based on the camera movement and allows you to slow down to real time at any point. Other enhancements include the new microphones and audio processing algorithms that make voices easier to hear even in noisy conditions.

GoPro already has the best-in-class touch interface, but it’s even better in the Hero8. It’s still small but has been tweaked for seamless navigation. The new presets menu lets you bring up various modes in a flash; you can even save up to 10 custom presets for different activities or styles of shooting. Four on-screen buttons can be customized with certain functions as well for quick access to settings.

With extreme versatility and a rich suite of features, the GoPro Hero8 Black really is worth the premium price tag. Jump on Best Buy’s bundle deal to score the best action camera for less. The $400 sale price is made even sweeter with the inclusion of the GoPro Shorty mount, a head strap, a memory card, and a spare rechargeable battery.

BUY NOW

DJI Osmo Action – $269 ($110 off)

If the Hero8 Black is too rich for your blood, consider the DJI Osmo Action instead. This model combines solid cam design and functionality with some innovative and useful features, making it a real competitor to GoPro.

One of the first things you’ll notice with the Osmo Action is its two LCD screens – one on the back and one on the front. It’s a great twist on the tried-and-true action camera recipe that allows for easy frameup of selfie shots (ideal for vlogging) or preview for when the rear screen is inaccessible. Its rear screen is also the best we’ve tested on any action camera, offering a true 16:9 aspect ratio and a beefier resolution than GoPro.

The Osmo Action boasts an impressive electronic stabilization called RockSteady that’s in line with the Hero7 Black. Just like GoPro’s HyerSmooth, this feature takes the shakiest camera motion and transforms it into buttery smooth footage. Handheld shots are captured with gimbal-like stabilization and maintain a perfectly flat horizon when panning. The camera is also waterproof even without a case and can shoot 4k/60p videos.

Another innovative feature is its support for screw-on filters. Those who need to add a polarizer, a neutral density, or a diving filter, for instance, will just have to unscrew the default protective glass and replace it with a filter. The thread is of standard size and can fit filters from multiple manufacturers.

The DJI Osmo action has everything you would expect from a flagship action camera, and all for less money than the GoPro Hero8 Black. You can pick it up on Amazon for only $269, leaving you with $110 in savings. An additional $50 can also be slashed instantly when you are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa, lowering the sale price further to $219.

BUY NOW

Looking for more savings other than these camera deals? Be sure to visit out curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations