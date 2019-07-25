Share

Spending your summer on the beach will be much more memorable if you have an action camera that will catch all these fun moments. If you don’t want to spend over $350 for the latest GoPro Hero7 Black, you can explore its previous version instead. As of this moment, Walmart is dropping 33% off the price of GoPro Hero5 Black 4K Action Camera from $299 making it now available for only $199.

The Hero5 Black has the ability to turn the latest footage from your action camera into a stunning edited video instantly, thanks to the QuikStories app that can be accessed from your smartphone devices. You can share it to your social media right away saving you the time and trouble of editing.

This action camera has three microphones to capture clear sounds even underwater and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth function for easier connectivity with your other gadgets. It also has a memory card slot to save all your captured videos and pictures. The Hero5 Black has a 2-inch LCD touch display with a fixed non-zoom lens so you can view what you are filming.

The package includes the camera itself, one rechargeable battery, a curved and flat adhesive mounts, and a USB type C cable for transferring pictures to your computer. You can attach the Hero 5 Black to almost anything with the right set of optional accessories.

The GoPro Hero7 Black may be the best GoPro version to date but the Hero5 Black can still pack a punch. Its 12-megapixel photo shooting capability is almost the same with Hero7 Black, except that it doesn’t have the SuperPhoto feature. Both of them can capture 4K videos, the Hero5 Black with 30 frames per second while the Hero7 Black can do it with 60 frames per second.

With just a single press of the shutter button, the Hero5 will turn on and starts recording instantly. It’s rugged, durable, and waterproof design absolutely defines the true meaning of an action cam. With a balance of performance and convenience, the Hero5 Black is one of the most powerful and easy-to-use GoPros ever.

For just $199 from Walmart, the GoPro Hero5 Black 4K Action Camera is definitely a steal for its worth. Don’t miss this wonderful chance and own it now with a $100 discount from its original price of $299.

Looking for more great stuff? Find GoPro deals and more on our curated deals page and make sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.