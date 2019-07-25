Deals

Capture your summer fun with Walmart’s 33%-off deal for the GoPro Hero5

Jufer Cooper
By
gopro sells 30 million heros hero5 black water
GoPro

Spending your summer on the beach will be much more memorable if you have an action camera that will catch all these fun moments. If you don’t want to spend over $350 for the latest GoPro Hero7 Black, you can explore its previous version instead. As of this moment, Walmart is dropping 33% off the price of GoPro Hero5 Black 4K Action Camera from $299 making it now available for only $199.

The Hero5 Black has the ability to turn the latest footage from your action camera into a stunning edited video instantly, thanks to the QuikStories app that can be accessed from your smartphone devices. You can share it to your social media right away saving you the time and trouble of editing.

This action camera has three microphones to capture clear sounds even underwater and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth function for easier connectivity with your other gadgets. It also has a memory card slot to save all your captured videos and pictures. The Hero5 Black has a 2-inch LCD touch display with a fixed non-zoom lens so you can view what you are filming.

The package includes the camera itself, one rechargeable battery, a curved and flat adhesive mounts, and a USB type C cable for transferring pictures to your computer. You can attach the Hero 5 Black to almost anything with the right set of optional accessories.

The GoPro Hero7 Black may be the best GoPro version to date but the Hero5 Black can still pack a punch. Its 12-megapixel photo shooting capability is almost the same with Hero7 Black, except that it doesn’t have the SuperPhoto feature. Both of them can capture 4K videos, the Hero5 Black with 30 frames per second while the Hero7 Black can do it with 60 frames per second.

With just a single press of the shutter button, the Hero5 will turn on and starts recording instantly. It’s rugged, durable, and waterproof design absolutely defines the true meaning of an action cam. With a balance of performance and convenience, the Hero5 Black is one of the most powerful and easy-to-use GoPros ever.

For just $199 from Walmart, the GoPro Hero5 Black 4K Action Camera is definitely a steal for its worth. Don’t miss this wonderful chance and own it now with a $100 discount from its original price of $299.

Looking for more great stuff? Find GoPro deals and more on our curated deals page and make sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day: Best deals of 2019 and what to expect from 2020
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals have ended. Amazon will continue to have sales through Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all the way through Prime Day 2020.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
fossil q explorist gen 3 smartwatch amazon deal
Deals

Sport the Fossil Q Explorist smartwatch for 32% less on Amazon

If you want something far less pricey than the Apple Watch Series 4 but still want a wearable that's stylish, chic, and multi-functional, check out the Fossil Q Explorist smartwatch. It is available on Amazon for $174.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Deals

Amazon slashes $68 off the price of the new 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go

2-in-1 devices are getting popular nowadays. This tech combines laptop performance, tablet portability, and touchscreen convenience in one unit. If you’re looking to buy one, Microsoft's Surface Go is a solid option.
Posted By Erica Katherina
apeman trawo action camera amazon deal
Deals

Shoot spectacular images with the Apeman Trawo camera, now $80 on Amazon

If you need a camera that offers similar specs and performance (well, almost) of a GoPro for a fraction of the cost, check out the Apeman Trawo 4K action camera. It is available on Amazon for only $80, 27% less than its usual price.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
samsung 65 inch curved 4k tv deal ru7300 walmart sale ru3700
Deals

Walmart knocks $250 off one of Samsung’s finest 65-inch curved 4K TVs

Walmart knocked $250 off the curved 65-inch Samsung RU7300 4K TV, sending the price spiraling down to $750. And if that's still a tad too steep, you always have the option to split the cost over 12 months at just $73 per month.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best smart home deals for prime day amazon echo and google 123
Deals

Prime Day smart home deals, what we saw in 2019 and what to expect for 2020

Prime Day 2019 has come and gone, and it's time to consider Prime Day 2020. Prime Day 2019 was bigger for Amazon than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Amazon smart home devices topped the charts in units sold.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for July 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for July 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for July 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for July 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 4
Deals

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap fitness trackers amazfit bip lifestyle
Deals

Looking for an Apple Watch alternative? The Amazfit Bip is only $80 on Amazon

Looking for a fitness-focused smartwatch but don’t want to shell out big bucks on the Apple Watch or the Garmin Forerunner? Check out the no-frills Amazfit Bip. It has all the smartwatch essentials and only retails for $80.
Posted By Erica Katherina
apple accessories for macbook amazon deals
Deals

Amazon drops prices on these Apple MacBook accessories before school starts

Congratulations on buying your MacBook. Get Apple accessories to match your laptop. You can now buy the Apple Magic Mouse 2, Apple Magic Keyboard, and Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad at discounted prices on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
tp link wifi range extender re450 amazon deal
Deals

TP-Link’s award-winning Wi-Fi range extender gets massive 36% discount on Amazon

This school year, make sure your children get strong Wi-Fi connections where they study at home. One way to do this without breaking the bank is with the TP-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender RE450. Get it for only $64 on Amazon today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best gaming deals for prime day on switch and xbox 2019
Deals

Here’s what to expect for the best Prime Day gaming deals in 2020

Prime Day had a lot of great gaming deals, and other retailers also ran their own sales to steal Amazon's thunder. Here's a run-down of the best gaming deals we saw for Prime Day 2019 along with a forecast of what we expect to see in 2020.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
rca cambio tablet for kids walmart deal laptop
Deals

The RCA Cambio, a budget tablet option for kids, is only $100 on Walmart today

This school year, it is time to upgrade your pre-teen from a kids' tablet to more age-appropriate tech. An affordable option is the RCA Cambio. This device is light both in weight and in cost. Get it on sale now for $100 on Walmart.
Posted By Drake Hawkins