Build your own home gym with discounted fitness gear from Walmart

Let’s face it, going to the gym during the winter is a commitment that you’re probably going to break before the spring even starts. Why not invest in building your own home gym with just a few affordable pieces of equipment? As luxurious as it sounds, it just takes picking up a few essential tools — a lot of motivation — and some time to reach your health goals. A home gym is an easy alternative that allows you to squeeze in a workout on your own time, and now you can start your fitness journey with these discounted fitness gear from Walmart.

Start your home gym with one of the most essential calorie-burning tools. A quick five to ten minute warm-up with a jump rope will have your heart racing and will have you ready to start your workout for the day. For only $6, this jump rope will have you burning more than 10 calories a minute while strengthening your legs, butt, shoulders, and arms.

A yoga mat for less than $5 sounds too good to be true but its high ratings will make you confident in your purchase. Yoga mats are helpful for when you’re looking to really stretch out your muscles and de-stress your body after a full workout. Say goodbye to dirty yoga mats from the gym and buy your own.

This is a great starter bench. Though it comes with just an 80-pound vinyl set, if you were looking to tone and build up your strength, it’s a great multi-functional bench. You can strengthen your leg muscles by using it for leg curls and work out your arms with weights on the preacher pad.

Your weights should be front and center in your home gym. Despite having a busy schedule, a 20-minute workout using just weights will significantly help improve your fitness. With so many YouTube training videos, following a guided workout and training yourself at home can be easy and accessible.

This versatile machine has 25 strength exercises and a built-in rowing station, making it perfect for squeezing in a quick and solid workout. Its compact design won’t take up a lot of space in your home and it is now $300 off so you can really get fit on a budget.

Build up your cardio resistance with this exercise bike, now discounted to 50 percent off. This quality machine is easy to assemble, doesn’t make a lot of noise, and the best part is you won’t have to share it with sweaty strangers at a gym.

Keep a consistent workout regime with a treadmill that will save you $261. Don’t let worrying about whether your gym clothes are clean get in the way of your workout, having your own treadmill means all you need is the right pair of sneakers. This treadmill is built with an iFit Coach fitness membership that includes trainers who deliver daily video content. It also features Google Maps workouts, that entertain you with street view images during your workout.

