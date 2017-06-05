The 6 coolest fans to help you beat the heat this summer

It’s always nice when winter has passed and spring arrives, but as we head toward summer, things can go from “comfortably warm” to “hot and muggy” pretty quickly. To help you fend off the heat and save some money, we’ve hand-picked some of the best deals going on Amazon right now for a variety of great household fans, from small desktop and portable units to large tower fans for cooling down a large room.

O2Cool 5-inch portable fan First on our list is the O2Cool 5-inch fan, a neat little cordless unit that runs on two D-cell batteries. This compact fan features two different speeds and folds on its base so you can tilt it to the perfect angle or fold it flat so you can slip it in your bag and take it on the go. If you need a portable personal fan, then the O2Cool can be yours for just $8 on Amazon after a $5 discount. $8 from Amazon

OPolar Mini USB Table Desktop Personal Fan If you don’t need a portable unit and don’t want to fuss around with batteries, then check out OPolar’s mini USB desktop fan. This 6-inch fan plugs right into your computer’s USB port for power and uses a 3.9-foot cable so you can position it wherever you like on your desk. The metal body features a cool vintage-looking design as well. A 26-percent discount knocks $5 off the normal Amazon price, bringing the OPolar mini fan down to $14. $14 from Amazon

Vornado Flippi V8 personal air circulator Another cool desktop model, this one with a more modern look, is the Vornado Flippi V8. This powerful little fan stands just over 8.5 inches tall but punches well above its weight in terms of power with its ability to move cool air at a distance of up to 30 feet. The Flippi V8 comes with Vornado’s 3-year satisfaction guarantee and is currently $30 off, bringing the price to $20 on Amazon. $20 from Amazon

Lasko 4000 Air Stik oscillating fan At 14 inches tall, the Lasko 4000 Air Stik is an “in-between” solution for those who want something more than a small desktop fan but don’t need a full-sized unit. This medium-sized fan features two speed settings and LED-illuminated controls, and the mini-tower can automatically oscillate to better circulate air around the room. A $10 discount means you can score this neat little tower fan for just $23. $23 from Amazon

Soleaire B-Air Firtana-20X 20-inch floor fan Moving into the bigger floor fans brings us to the 20-inch Solaire B-Air Firtana-20X. Like the OPolar desktop fan, the Solaire has a retro-inspired metal design that is as durable as it is aesthetically pleasing. The Firtana-20X offers three speed settings and although it’s a great floor fan, it’s still light enough to hang on your wall with proper hardware. The Soleaire B-Air Firtana-20X is now just $52 on Amazon after a nice $18 savings. $52 from Amazon