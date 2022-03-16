How to get Spotify Premium for free (thanks to Walmart)

All new and existing Walmart+ members just gained more benefit to the great service they already get — free Spotify Premium. Yup, all members of Walmart+ get to enjoy six months of Spotify Premium entirely for free. Worth $60, the deal is a pretty sweet one for casual music listeners right up to those who can’t live without music in their lives. Sure to be a hit, let’s take a look at why Spotify Premium is such a great addition.

Walmart+ is a huge deal for those looking to save on everything from great items to online delivery, and even fuel. Think of it as a rival to Amazon Prime. Walmart+ members benefit from free delivery from store, free shipping, along with early access to shop in special promotions and events, as well as pick up prescriptions and gas for less. Now, they also get to benefit from Spotify Premium.

Spotify Premium gives you entirely ad-free music streaming of millions of songs. Alongside that, you also get to enjoy access to 3.6 million podcasts. There’s something for every taste here with classic tracks and modern hits all catered for. Through its extensive podcasts, you can learn plenty about the world or simply enjoy something frivolous and fun. In all cases, thanks to Spotify Premium, you can enjoy unlimited skips along with the ability to play any song from any location. You also get the ability to download music to listen offline or on-the-go so you don’t have to worry about having a constant internet connection.

All you need to do to enjoy Spotify Premium for free for six months is to be a new or existing Walmart+ member. The only people that will miss out is anyone who has used Spotify Premium in the past. For new users though, the offer is redeemable via Walmart and Spotify for the next year.

Sign up now and you can enjoy all your favorite music ad-free without paying anything extra on top of your Walmart+ subscription plan. It’s yet another benefit that ensures Walmart+ is an increasingly tempting offer for anyone looking to save big on a daily basis. Snap it up now by heading over to the Walmart site today.

