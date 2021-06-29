Disney+ Subscription: How to get 6 months FREE today

Keen to check out Disney+ but never get around to it? We think we’ve found an absolutely amazing deal if you’re passionate about signing up for new streaming services to cover all your entertainment needs. Right now, new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers get six free months of Disney+ on top of the benefits that come with Amazon Music Unlimited. If you’re an existing Amazon Music Unlimited member, you get three months of Disney+ bundled in. That means you pay $8 a month ($10 for non-Prime members) for both Amazon Music Unlimited and Disney+. Not bad, right? That’s the general theme behind the deal but read on while we take you through why this is such an awesome offer, or simply hit the button below to get involved immediately.

Ok, let’s take a look at Amazon Music Unlimited. Considered to be one of the best music streaming services for value, you get access to more than 70 million songs entirely ad-free. Other features include offline downloads with unlimited skips, a karaoke-style lyrics engine, along with deep integration with pretty much anything you can find Alexa on including the Amazon Fire and Echo family of devices. You can listen to all your favorite podcasts this way too which is super convenient.

There’s also the option to sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited’s HD tier as part of the arrangement for no added cost, giving you access to CD-quality 16-bit/44.1kHz minimum quality sound with a select few tracks also available as Ultra HD at 24-bit/192kHz. That’s ideal for the audiophiles among us.

So, that’s why Amazon Music Unlimited is so great but how about Disney+? Disney+ is the home of pretty much everything you could ever want to watch. Besides having pretty much every Disney movie and TV show you can think of, it’s also the home of all things Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. If you want to see what’s so great about Loki, WandaVision, or The Mandalorian, this is the streaming service you need. You can spend hundreds of hours devouring all things Marvel and Star Wars here, right down to some fairly obscure spin-offs like the Ewok movies from the 1980s. There’s no shortage of great content here.

Don’t forget — right now, new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can get six months of Disney+ entirely for free, with existing Amazon Music Unlimited members gaining three months of Disney+. The catch? If you’re an existing Disney+ member, you’re not eligible for the deal. Sorry, we know that’s not ideal, but this is a great way to enjoy the service if you haven’t already checked it out. Amazon Music Unlimited is $8 per month ($10 for non-Prime members) with Disney+ bundled in for the first six months. It’s a truly fantastic deal you won’t want to miss out on.

