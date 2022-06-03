 Skip to main content
This 17-inch HP laptop is at its lowest price ever

Andrew Morrisey
By
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

Laptop deals are in high demand right now, and one of the best HP laptop deals is taking place at HP today. The HP 17-inch laptop is seeing its lowest price ever, and is currently marked down to just $300. That’s a savings of $190, as it typically costs $490. If you’re in the market for something that competes with the best budget laptops, this is the deal you’ve been looking for. Click over to HP quickly to claim yours, as a price this low won’t last long.

HP has been making computers for a long time, and to this day it’s still one of the best laptop brands. This HP 17-inch laptop lives up to that name, and makes a great balance of performance and portability for anybody who likes to do their computing on the go. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor that clocks at 2.4 GHz, 8GB of system RAM, and a super-fast 128GB solid-state drive, with plenty of room to grow should you want to pack it with components with higher specs. Graphics are driven by an AMD Radeon graphics card, which pushes through your work day without a hitch, and fills the 17-inch high-definition display with all of your favorite movies and digital content.

Like all of the best laptops, the HP 17-inch laptop includes just about everything you’ll need to get through the workday, and wherever you may want to do so. It has a True Vision HD webcam with integrated digital microphones, making it a great option for remote workers and anyone looking to keep in touch with friends and family. A precision touchpad makes it comfortable and easy to use. Fast charging technology allows it to reach a 50% charge in just 45 minutes of plug-in time. And a broad selection of colors makes the HP 17-inch laptop as configurable on the outside as it is on the inside.

Powerful, convenient, and incredibly affordable, the HP 17-inch laptop is just $300 at HP right now. That’s its lowest price ever, and a savings of $190, as it regularly costs $490. With a price this low it’ll be in short supply, so click over to HP now to claim yours.

