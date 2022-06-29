 Skip to main content
This HP laptop is $1,382 off right now, and it could be a mistake

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Elitebook 845 G8 Wolf Pro Security Edition, with the Windows interface on the screen.

It’s rare to see a discount for a laptop go over $1,000, so we’re not sure if HP’s $1,382 price cut for the HP EliteBook 845 G8 Wolf Pro Security Edition is an amazing offer or a glaring mistake. Either way, if you need a high-performance laptop, you might want to take advantage of this deal that brings the machine’s price all the way down to $914, which is much less than half of its original price of $2,296.

Shoppers trust HP laptop deals because it’s one of the best laptop brands, with a name built on a reputation of reliability. That holds true with the HP EliteBook 845 G8 Wolf Pro Security Edition, as its security features will give you peace of mind. There’s no telling how long HP’s discount for the device will last, so if you think it’s the perfect match for your needs and budget, you shouldn’t waste time — finalize your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy this HP laptop

The back of the HP Elitebook 845 G8 Wolf Pro Security Edition, showing the HP logo.

Why Buy

  • Fast performance with the AMD Ryzen 5 Pro processor and 8GB of RAM
  • Several security features provide protection against malware
  • Light and thin design

The HP EliteBook 845 G8 Wolf Pro Security Edition is built with the aim of providing a productivity boost through its powerful performance, which is enabled by its AMD Ryzen 5 Pro processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. The laptop also comes with 8GB of RAM, which is considered the sweet spot for most people, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. You’ll have lots of space for your apps and files on its 512GB SSD, and you’ll enjoy working on the laptop’s 14-inch Full HD display with an 85% screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience.

If you value your security and privacy, the HP EliteBook 845 G8 Wolf Pro Security Edition offers enterprise-level protection. HP Sure Sense protects your laptop against malware, including from entirely new forms of it through a deep learning AI, while HP Sure Start automatically recovers the device’s BIOS after a firmware attack. The HP Privacy Camera comes with a physical shutter to stop anyone from watching you, and HP Sure Click blocks viruses that are propagated through malicious websites and attachments. If you’ll be using the laptop for a small or medium-sized business, your confidential documents will always be out of harm’s way.

The HP EliteBook 845 G8 Wolf Pro Security Edition offers snappy performance and reliable security, and it doesn’t hurt that it looks sleek and stylish with a light and thin construction. This device will not only help you finish your tasks like the best laptops but it will also defend you from malicious attacks. If that’s something that you want from your laptop, then don’t hesitate to avail HP’s offer for the HP EliteBook 845 G8 Wolf Pro Security Edition.

If you’re planning to play video games on your next device, you shouldn’t settle for traditional laptops. You should be looking at gaming laptop deals, as these machines have what it takes to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of modern video games, while also offering features that will improve the overall gaming experience.

