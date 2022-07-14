HP slashed the price of the HP Envy x360 convertible laptop to compete with Amazon’s 2-in-1 laptop deals for Prime Day, but while the annual shopping event is over, the discount remains. The device is still being sold at $260 off, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,160. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so it would be best to finalize your purchase of the HP Envy x360 convertible laptop as soon as possible.

The HP Envy x360 convertible laptop doesn’t usually show up in HP laptop deals, so it warrants heavy consideration while it’s here. It’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, in addition to 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended specification if you’re planning to run demanding software or do any form of content creation, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. HP has made a name for itself as one of the best laptop brands through fast and powerful products, and the HP Envy x360 convertible laptop fits the bill as it’s got what it takes to help you complete all the necessary tasks for work or school.

Like the best 2-in-1 laptops, the HP Envy x360 convertible laptop features a 360-degree hinge attaching its body to its 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen. This allows you to easily transform the device between laptop mode, tent mode, media mode, and tablet mode, depending on what you need for any given situation. The HP Envy x360 convertible laptop also comes with the brand’s Smart Sense technology, which makes adjustments to the system for optimal performance after learning and adapting to your usage habits.

With its performance and versatility, the HP Envy x360 convertible laptop is the perfect companion for professionals and students alike, especially with this $260 discount from HP that lowers the device’s price to $900 from $1,160. It’s meant as a response to the laptop deals during Amazon’s Prime Day though, so we’re not sure when HP will pull the plug on this offer. It’s still available for now, so you should act fast and click that Buy Now button immediately if you don’t want to regret missing out on the deal.

Editors' Recommendations