 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $154 with this dual HP 27-inch Full HD monitor bundle deal

By
One of the HP X series monitors next to an HP desktop.

The screen real estate provided by a dual monitor setup will make working from home or attending online classes more convenient, but it requires a hefty purchase if you’re going to buy two displays at once. Fortunately, you can get a bundle from the ongoing HP Memorial Day sale that includes two units of the HP M27f Full HD monitor for just $386, for savings of $154 from the package’s original price of $540.

There’s only one display involved in most monitor deals, but this one involves two units of the HP M27f Full HD monitor. It features IPS technology, for ultra-wide viewing angles of up to 178 degrees if there are other people who want to see what’s on the screen, and a 99% sRGB color gamut that promises lifelike colors. The screen also comes with Eyesafe technology, which reduces harmful blue light that can strain your eyes if you face the display for too long, but without sacrificing color quality.

One of the standout features of the HP M27f Full HD monitor is its slim profile and cable containment system, which help reduce the clutter on your desk. The monitor is also designed to look seamless with side-by-side screens, so your dual monitor setup will prevent distractions caused by the bezels in the middle. You can adjust the angle of the monitor to the most comfortable viewing position for you, and it supports AMD’s FreeSync that prevents tearing, which happens when monitors don’t refresh as quickly as the frame rate of the video game you’re playing.

Whether you’re planning a dual monitor setup, or you just need to replace the monitors of two desktop computers, you shouldn’t pass up on HP’s offer from Memorial Day sales for this bundle of two units of the HP M27f Full HD monitor. The package is available at $154 off, bringing its price down to just $386 from its original price of $540. It will be tough to find a better deal than that price for a pair of Full HD monitors, so don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button to get a pair of HP M27f Full HD monitors for much cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Memorial Day Sales 2022: Deals you can shop today

A collection of electronic gadgets out of their shipping boxes.

This Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer is $150 off today

The Samsung 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer on a white background.

Best Memorial Day Laptop Sales: Deals from $98

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

5 Memorial Day gaming PC deals you can’t afford to miss today

The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

Fitbit Memorial Day Sale: Get a fitness tracker for $80

Close up shot of a woman wearing the Fitbit Sense on her wrist.

Best Buy Memorial Day TV Deals: Get a 55-inch 4K TV for $310

LG 48-inch C1 OLED on wall in living room.

Best Buy has the GoPro Hero 10 at $100 off for Memorial Day 2022

The GoPro Hero 10 Black on a plank of wood.

AirPods Memorial Day Deals: Cheapest prices today

New Apple AirPods 3 - Spatial Audio - Long Battery

Save $280 on this HP 2-in-1 laptop with Windows 11 for Memorial Day

hp pavilion family refreshed intel amd cpu x360 2018

17-inch Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 3070 is $790 off for Memorial Day

A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Apple Memorial Day Sale: Save on AirPods, Apple Watch and iPad

Apple watch, iPad, iPhone, and airpods.

Dyson Memorial Day Sale: Cordless vacuum deals and more

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning a mess made by a baby.

Apple Watch Memorial Day Sale: Save on the Series 7 and more

App menu on the Apple Watch Series 7.