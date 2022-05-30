Save $154 with this dual HP 27-inch Full HD monitor bundle deal

The screen real estate provided by a dual monitor setup will make working from home or attending online classes more convenient, but it requires a hefty purchase if you’re going to buy two displays at once. Fortunately, you can get a bundle from the ongoing HP Memorial Day sale that includes two units of the HP M27f Full HD monitor for just $386, for savings of $154 from the package’s original price of $540.

There’s only one display involved in most monitor deals, but this one involves two units of the HP M27f Full HD monitor. It features IPS technology, for ultra-wide viewing angles of up to 178 degrees if there are other people who want to see what’s on the screen, and a 99% sRGB color gamut that promises lifelike colors. The screen also comes with Eyesafe technology, which reduces harmful blue light that can strain your eyes if you face the display for too long, but without sacrificing color quality.

One of the standout features of the HP M27f Full HD monitor is its slim profile and cable containment system, which help reduce the clutter on your desk. The monitor is also designed to look seamless with side-by-side screens, so your dual monitor setup will prevent distractions caused by the bezels in the middle. You can adjust the angle of the monitor to the most comfortable viewing position for you, and it supports AMD’s FreeSync that prevents tearing, which happens when monitors don’t refresh as quickly as the frame rate of the video game you’re playing.

Whether you’re planning a dual monitor setup, or you just need to replace the monitors of two desktop computers, you shouldn’t pass up on HP’s offer from Memorial Day sales for this bundle of two units of the HP M27f Full HD monitor. The package is available at $154 off, bringing its price down to just $386 from its original price of $540. It will be tough to find a better deal than that price for a pair of Full HD monitors, so don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button to get a pair of HP M27f Full HD monitors for much cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations