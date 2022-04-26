HP slashes $600 off its powerful Omen gaming PC

If you’ve been saving up to finally purchase a gaming desktop, you should take time to search for gaming PC deals so that you can further stretch your budget. Decent gaming rigs don’t come cheap, so if you want to have enough cash left over to invest in gaming monitor deals, you shouldn’t pass up on discounts offered by retailers and manufacturers, like HP’s $600 discount for the HP Omen 40L that slashes the gaming desktop’s price to $1,300 from its original price of $1,900.

The HP Omen 40L, a smaller version of the HP Omen 45L without the brand’s Cryo Chamber cooling solution at the top, will show you the latter side of the Intel vs AMD debate as it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 processor and AMD Radeon RX 6600XT Graphics, which is enough to smoothly run modern video games. The gaming PC also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is a good baseline according to Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop because it’s the recommended RAM for some popular games.

It doesn’t have the Cryo Chamber, but it’s still capable of staying cool after hours of playing with its strategically placed fans. The gaming PC offers a 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD for storage with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so you can start installing and playing games as soon as you get it out of the box and connect the necessary peripherals. The tempered glass side panel shows off the desktop computer’s internal components with RGB lighting effects, and you can easily get to these parts to eventually upgrade them without the need for specialized tools.

Jump into the world of modern PC gaming with the HP Omen 40L, which will be able to smoothly run the games of today and tomorrow. It’s currently available from HP for $1,300, after a $600 reduction to its original price of $1,900. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button immediately so that you can start playing games on the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop as soon as possible.

