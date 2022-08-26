If you’re looking for a great way to dive into some of the best PC games, there are a lot of great gaming PC deals taking place right now. One of the best is on the HP Omen 40L gaming PC, which you can get for just $1,750 when purchasing directly from HP. This is a savings of $400 off the powerful gaming PC’s regular price of $2,150. Free shipping and several discounts on accessories and monitors are also available with your purchase of the HP Omen gaming PC.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L gaming PC

HP has long been one of the most-known brand names in the computing world. The Omen 40L desktop PC is a highly customizable tower that allows for expansion and upgrades of its internal specs should you decide you need more of anything along the way. As built for this deal, the HP Omen has a powerful 12-core Intel i7 processor. This is paired with 16GB of RAM and the powerful and popular Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, which has 8GB of its own RAM. These power the most intense and action-packed of gaming adventures through marathon sessions if need be, producing an immersive and lag-free gaming experience.

With this build of the HP Omen 40L gaming PC you’ll be getting a speedy 512GB solid-state drive, as well as an additional 1TB hard drive. This provides ample storage for even the largest of games, and even allows you to install the best old PC games and keep them stored on your HP Omen. Expandability on the outside is another benefit of the HP Omen gaming PC, as it’s meant to be paired with the best gaming monitors, and you can even double down and pair it with two monitors for more screen real estate and a more immersive gaming experience. If you’re liking what you’re hearing about the HP Omen 40L but would like something more portable, you an explore HP laptop deals as well.

This HP Omen 40L gaming PC is just $1,750 at HP right now. This saves you $400, as the powerful gaming PC typically costs $2,150. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

