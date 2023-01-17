Sure, a lot of people want to build their PC by hand, but the process can be confusing and if your selected parts don’t work well together you’re going to end up very disappointed. Luckily, HP offers some prefab PC’s that are already pretty great, and this one — the HP OMEN 45L — is not only a fantastic way to get a computer with an RTX 3080 that is sure to work, it is also on sale. The HP OMEN 45L usually retails for $2,700, but while this deal lasts you can get one for just $2,050. That’s a savings of $650 and a huge reason to take advantage of one of the most exciting gaming PC deals we’ve seen in awhile.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L

If you’re ready to get playing the best AAA games, or are excited about any of the new PC titles in 2023, you’ll likely really appreciate the HP OMEN 45L just for the RTX 3080 alone. Of course, if it were that simple you’d just buy the card. So, what does the HP OMEN 45L have to offer besides? In terms of raw hardware, that’s going to come in the form of a 16GB memory and a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, perfect accompaniment to your RTX 3080. You’ll get about 1.5TB of storage, split into 1TB of HDD storage for your average sedentary files and 512GB of SSD storage for the games you want to run fast and ready. The cooling system involved is dubbed the “OMEN CRYO CHAMBER,” but don’t worry, it won’t keep your gaming speeds in a sort of stasis. Instead, it combines both fans and liquid cooling systems that are easily upgradeable by the user.

The exterior of the HP OMEN 45L has your classic RGB gamer lights in the front and a lit up transparent side, so you can see your fans running whenever you want. This tempered glass panel is made from a special protective coating to reduce electric and magnetic interference with your other devices. Just pair it up with the best gaming PC accessories and scroll through our gaming monitor deals to complete your set and get the best possible experience.

If you’re ready for your pre-built RTX 3080 experience, go ahead and buy now. Remember, the HP OMEN 45L is currently $650 off, making the price $2,050. As it is usually $2,700, this is the time to buy!

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations