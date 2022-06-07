 Skip to main content
3 gaming PC deals you need to know about today — from $550

Aaron Mamiit
Now’s a great time to be alive for gamers, as video games have become even more realistic, enjoyable, and challenging — sometimes all at once! If you want to invest in a machine so that you won’t miss out on today’s most popular PC titles, your first decision is to choose between a gaming PC and a gaming laptop. If portability isn’t important for you as you’re only planning to play games at home, and if you don’t mind spending extra on gaming monitor deals for a display that will do justice to the graphics of modern video games, then your best bet is to go for a gaming desktop.

Not all gaming PCs are built the same though, so you have to make sure that the machine that you’re buying won’t disappoint you. There are so many options out there, so if you need some help in narrowing down your options, we’re here to help. Here are three of the best gaming PC deals that you can buy right now — the HP Pavilion for $550, after a $150 discount from its original price of $700; the Lenovo Legion 5i Tower Gen 7 for $1,100, after a $300 discount from its original price of $1,400; and the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 for $1,274, after a $476 discount from its original price of $1,750. There’s no telling how long these deals will last though, so best act fast.

HP Pavilion Gaming PC — $550, was $700

The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a white background.

If you want a gaming PC that’s just enough to play video games, you’ve got the affordable HP Pavilion gaming desktop as one of your top choices. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor and AMD Radeon RX 5500 Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that’s enough for older games or titles running on low graphics settings, according to Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. It’s also equipped with a 256GB SSD, which is enough space to install a few games at the same time, and a thermal system that will keep the gaming desktop cool and quiet even after you’ve been playing for a while.

Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming PC — $1,100, was $1,400

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gaming PC with RGB on.

The seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 5i Tower Gen 7 is a great choice if you want a gaming PC that packs a bit more power but is still somewhat inexpensive. It’s the best budget gaming desktop in Digital Trends’ best gaming desktops, as you can get the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM for a relatively affordable price. The machine also features a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD for storage, enhanced dual fans to maintain a low temperature while operating, and integrated ARGB lighting with 16 million colors and 12 effects for style. Every purchase of the gaming PC also comes with three free months of Xbox Game Pass, so you can see what it’s like to enjoy unlimited games from the service.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming PC — $1,274, was $1,750

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop on a white background.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is a great example of the closing gap in the AMD vs Intel rivalry, as it showcases the capabilities of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor in gaming when combined with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB HDD for storage, and a thermal design with quad 10mm copper heat pipes and integrated vapor chambers. The machine also offers the Alienware Command Center, through which you can edit the gaming desktop’s thermal profiles, access the overclocking control module, and manage the AlienFX lighting zones that you can customize for each game.

