You won’t believe how cheap this HP gaming PC is today

Aaron Mamiit
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk with two monitors nearby displaying games and a keyboard and headset to the side.

It’s rare to see a decent gaming desktop for less than $500, but there’s a sighting in this year’s Walmart Black Friday sale as the retailer has slashed the price of the HP Pavilion gaming desktop to just $449, down $190 from its original price of $639. Take advantage of this offer right now and not only will you be enjoying a price from Black Friday deals early, but you’ll also be avoiding the online rush that’s expected on the shopping holiday.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion gaming PC

Jump into PC gaming even if you’re on a tight budget with the HP Pavilion gaming PC, which is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, the AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. These specifications won’t match up to the most loaded models of the best gaming desktops, and our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop recommends upgrading to 16GB of RAM as soon as possible, but if you’re willing to sacrifice detail or frame rate, the HP Pavilion gaming PC is enough to play the best PC games.

The HP Pavilion gaming PC is equipped with a 256GB SSD, which will provide enough space to install a few AAA titles with all their required updates, and it comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box so that you can start setting up the gaming desktop as soon as you plug it in and hook it up to your monitor, keyboard, and mouse. The gaming PC also features a sleek design that will help you save space on your desk, and an enhanced thermal solution that will keep its temperature in check even if you play for several hours at a time.

You can already start shopping for Black Friday gaming PC deals with Walmart’s $190 discount for the HP Pavilion gaming desktop, which lowers its price to just $449 from $639 originally. It’s unclear how long this bargain will be available — it may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so if you want to get your own HP Pavilion gaming desktop for less than $500, there’s no time to waste. Add it to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

