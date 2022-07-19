 Skip to main content
Cheap 2-in-1 laptop: Save $160 on the HP Pavilion x360 today

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable but reliable 2-in-1 laptop, take a look at HP’s offer for the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible. You only have to pay $470, as its original price of $630 was slashed with a $160 discount. It’s one of the best HP laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now, so we don’t expect it to last long. You’ll be glad if you grab onto it while you still can.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible laptop in media mode.

Do most laptop deals look bland and boring to you? You might want to purchase a 2-in-1 laptop instead, as these devices, like the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible, bring a unique aspect of versatility that both students and professionals will appreciate. Like some of the best 2-in-1 laptops, it comes with a 360-degree hinge attached to the 14-inch HD touchscreen that allows it to transform between four modes, namely laptop mode, media mode, tent mode, and tablet mode, depending on what you need for any given situation.

The different forms of the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible won’t be effective if you’re going to be bogged down by crashes and slow performance. The 2-in-1 laptop is equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and Intel UHD Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that’s considered the sweet spot for most people, according to our laptop buying guide. These specifications aren’t as powerful as the most advanced models of the best laptops, but they’re enough to get the job done for the daily tasks you’ll encounter for school or work. The HP Pavilion x360 Convertible also comes with a 256GB SSD for ample storage to install the apps that you need, and it’s got Windows 11 Home out of the box so that you can start using the 2-in-1 laptop right away.

You’ve got a lot of options if you’re searching for 2-in-1 laptop deals, but if you need a dependable device that’s relatively cheap, you shouldn’t look any further than this discount for the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible. The offer may end at any moment though, so you don’t have much time to mull things over. If it fits your needs and budget, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can for the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible — you may regret it if you miss out on this special price from HP.

