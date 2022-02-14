  1. Deals
Don’t miss these Presidents Day computer deals from HP! PCs, laptops, monitors

Presidents Day is the perfect time to pick up that piece of tech you’ve been wanting, especially with all the sales going on. If you’ve been looking for some deals on computers and accessories, there are some great ones available at HP for Presidents Day, with up to 70% off some items.

HP M24fw FHD Monitor — $155, was $210

HP 27-inch M27fw FHD IPS monitor left facing.

This 24-inch FHD monitor is likely to knock your socks off considering that it’s an IPS panel and yet only costs $155. IPS displays are one of the best panel types for the richness of color and contrast; it even covers 99% of the sRGB gamut. Besides that, it comes with AMD FreeSync and a special blue-light mode that filters blue light but doesn’t have the same strong yellow tinge blue-light filters usually have. While it doesn’t have the higher refresh rates most want for gaming, it’s still a great all-around monitor, although you can always check out our other desktop monitor deals.

HP Pavilion Laptop 14 — $500, was $700

The HP Pavilion Laptop 14 with icons on the screen.

This HP Pavilion laptop is pretty great if you need a good laptop for work, study, or just streaming stuff online. At 14 inches, it has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and an IPS panel type, which isn’t too common on laptops this small. The CPU is an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, and the laptop has an integrated graphics card, so while it’s not going to be good for gaming, it will work for most work and study apps. As for the RAM, it’s a pretty reasonable 8GB, and the storage is a 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, which is pretty great, although getting an external hard drive might be a good idea. If the HP Pavilion 14 doesn’t do it for you, check out some other great HP laptop deals or general laptop deals.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop — $550, was $650

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-2170m PC.

If you’re looking for a good gaming PC that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg in our gaming PC deals, then you’re going to love this one from HP. This HP Pavilion desktop comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G CPU and AMD Radeon RX 5500 GPU, a pretty great combo that, while not necessarily going to run the latest AAA games at the highest settings and refresh rates, will still do a pretty good job of it. Other internal specs are 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, both pretty good, although you might consider upgrading the storage a little given how big games are these days.

