This HP laptop is normally $1,800, but today it’s only $629

There are a lot of great laptop deals going on right now, particularly if an HP laptop is of interest to you. Always one of the best laptop brands, HP is in the midst of a flash sale that has the HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook PC seeing a massive discount. While the super handy laptop would regularly cost more than $1,800, right now it’s just $629. The total savings comes to $1,199, and free shipping is included with your purchase, making this one of the best HP laptop deals you’ll come across. You’ll need to act quickly, as the time remaining on the HP Flash Sale continues to count down.

Why you should buy the HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook PC

The HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook PC isn’t a laptop that’s often talked about amongst the best laptops, but it’s not due to any lack of capability. It’s made to suit the needs of more professional users, including the likes of entrepreneurs and businesses. This is especially true of this build of the ProBook 445 G8, as it’s the Wolf Pro Security Edition. With this designation comes a hardware-enforced, always-on line of security for the laptop, which is powered by HP Sure Click Pro with HP Sure Sense Pro, which provide more in-depth coverage than standard versions of the security software.

When it comes to performance and daily use, the HP ProBook 445 G8 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor with six cores. This combines with 16GB of RAM and AMD Radeon graphics to create a snappy, responsive user experience. The 14-inch display comes in at Full HD resolution, and a 512GB solid state drive provides ample storage for most users. While its regular price point makes this a laptop that draws the interest of laptop users with more professional needs, with this discount it falls into the price range of many of the best budget laptops, and is a great consideration for anybody looking to land some impressive hardware at an incredibly low price.

While the HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook PC would regularly set you back more than $1,800, it’s just $629 during the HP Flash Sale. This makes the total savings worth $1,199, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

