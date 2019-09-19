Nothing screams luxury more than genuine leather. This material isn’t usually found in laptops, which is exactly why the HP Spectre Folio is so unique. This stunningly designed laptop is currently available on Amazon for an unbelievable $481 off. Get this 2-in-1 convertible for $919 instead of $1,400. To make the deal even more irresistible, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa, bringing the price down to $869.

The gorgeous HP Spectre Folio is a combination of vintage mixed with modern functionality. It mimics a fine leather portfolio, hence the name, even wrapped in the kind of crepe paper that’s usually reserved for designer dress shirts. We normally don’t care about packaging, but the way the Folio is presented is simply exquisite. Since it’s made of genuine leather with magnesium alloy components, it must be treated the way you would care for a leather jacket or luxury handbag. You can only use a soft cloth to clean it, and you should not use any harsh chemicals on it or risk ruining the material.

The Folio’s 13.3-inch touchscreen is also a thing of beauty. It offers a bright and crisp picture with wide viewing angles. It’s also quick and responsive, keeping up with taps, swipes, and multi-finger gestures. What’s even better is the screen isn’t a power hog. It uses Intel’s power-efficient display technology and runs on as little as 1 watt of power even at maximum brightness. Normal laptops use 2 watts of power with the same brightness setting. This contributes to the Folio’s tremendous battery life. During our web-browsing test, it was able to last an outstanding 10 hours long. It performed even better in our high-definition video loop test, managing 17 hours.

Normally, 2-in-1 systems have notoriously shallow and mushy keyboards. Thankfully, the Folio does not. The backlit keys are large and nicely spaced, they don’t bottom out when pressed, and keystroke was precise and comfortable. The touchpad is also pretty responsive, but for some reason, HP is still not willing to embrace Microsoft’s Precision Touchpad protocol. It’s also a little too small for our taste.

This laptop is powered by Intel’s Core i7-8500Y processor, which also sips power like the touchscreen. It runs quietly and doesn’t heat up as much as other processors, which comes in handy since this laptop is made of leather. Paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory, the Folio is well-suited for standard productivity tasks like web browsing, Office work, and multimedia consumption. Finally, the Folio is bundled with HP’s Bluetooth-connected Digital Pen, which offers smooth and accurate pen strokes, perfect for notetaking and sketching.

The HP Spectre Folio is a laptop that’s guaranteed to turn heads, mixed with superb performance, an excellent keyboard, and tremendous battery life. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better looking portable computer than this.

