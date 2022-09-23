 Skip to main content
We can’t believe how big this HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop’s discount is

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals to use professionally, or student laptop deals to help with schoolwork, you can’t go wrong with the performance and versatility of the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. You usually can’t get it for cheap, but you may be able to stretch your budget to buy the device through HP’s $500 discount, which makes it more affordable at $1,200 compared to its original price of $1,700. You need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this offer though, as it may disappear at any moment.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop

The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop matches up with the performance of the best laptops with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need. The device comes with a 1TB SSD that should provide ample storage for your apps and files, with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so that you can start using the laptop right away. If you’re planning to use the HP Spectre x360 for video calls, you’ll be looking your best with the HP GlamCam — a 5MP camera that provides backlight adjustments and automatic frames.

The major feature that the HP Spectre x360 shares with the best 2-in-1 laptops is the ability to switch between different forms, according to the situation. The 360-degree hinge allows it to easily change between clamshell mode, media mode, tent mode, and tablet mode. At the center of it all is its 16-inch touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 3072 x 1920 resolution, which delivers incredible detail and realistic colors, and features Eyesafe technology that protects you from harmful blue light without sacrificing color quality.

If you think the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is the device for you but its sticker price is too expensive, here’s your chance at an amazing discount. It’s currently part of the ongoing HP laptop deals with a $500 price cut, so you’ll only have to pay $1,200 for the device instead of $1,700. Act fast if you want to avail yourself  of this special offer though, because we’re not sure how much time is left. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop delivered to your doorstep as fast as possible.

