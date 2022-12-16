 Skip to main content
Save $250 on HP’s powerful Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Spectre x360 16 on a white desk.

Instead of browsing laptop deals, you may want to check out 2-in-1 laptop deals to purchase a device with extra functionality. For example, you can go for the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop, which is currently available for $1,000 following a $250 discount from HP on its sticker price of $1,250. The offer may end at any moment though, and once it’s gone, we may not see it again any time soon, so you need to finalize the transaction as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop

While there’s a lot to like about the tried-and-tested design of traditional laptops, this might be the best time to try a 2-in-1 laptop. According to our laptop buying guide, devices like the HP Spectre x360 combine the convenience of using a tablet with the utility of a laptop’s keyboard. The HP Spectre x360 falls under the convertible category of 2-in-1 laptops, which means you can transform it from a laptop into a tablet by folding the keyboard all the way under its 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen with the help of its 360-degree hinges. You can easily switch between these two forms, depending on what you need at any given moment.

The HP Spectre x360 appears in our list of the best 2-in-1 laptops partly because of its elegant aesthetic and solid build quality, combined with excellent performance through its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s also got Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, so you can start using the device as soon as you unbox it.

Here’s one of the best HP laptop deals to close out the year — a $250 price cut for the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop, which pulls its price down to $1,000 from $1,250 originally. It’s the perfect package of performance and versatility, so whether it’s a gift for yourself or for a loved one for the holidays, it will surely be appreciated. You need to hurry if you want to take advantage of the offer though, as there’s no telling when it will disappear. Don’t hesitate — add it to your cart and check out immediately.

