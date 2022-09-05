If you want to get amazing value from this year’s Labor Day laptop sales, it’s highly recommended that you go for a 2-in-1 laptop like the HP Spectre x360. This versatile device is currently discounted by $250 in HP’s Labor Day sales, bringing its price down to $1,000 from $1,250 originally. With the popularity of the HP brand and the growing interest in 2-in-1 laptops, we’re not sure how long this deal will last, so if you think it’s the perfect device for you, add it to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

The HP Spectre x360 is one of the reasons why HP has firmly held its place among the best laptop brands. If you’re particular about your laptop’s performance, you won’t be disappointed by the device’s 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The HP Spectre x360 also comes with 8GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, you can already start using the laptop as soon as you unbox it.

A 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen enables the versatility of the HP Spectre x360. Like the best 2-in-1 laptops, it can freely switch between laptop mode and tablet mode, and you can also use it in tent and media modes, depending on the situation. For another input option, every purchase of the HP Spectre x360 comes with the HP Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen, which will let you write, draw, and scribble on the 2-in-1 laptop’s display.

You won’t regret buying a 2-in-1 laptop instead of a traditional clamshell laptop, especially if you take advantage of HP’s lowered price for the HP Spectre x360 this Labor Day. The device is yours for $1,000, after a $250 discount to its original price of $1,250. There’s no indication when the deal will end though, and we’re not sure stocks will last until the end of the holiday. If you’re already looking forward to using the HP Spectre x360 for work, school, or entertainment, then don’t think twice — push through with the purchase.

