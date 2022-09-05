 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $250 off in the HP Labor Day sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Spectre x360 16 on a white desk.

If you want to get amazing value from this year’s Labor Day laptop sales, it’s highly recommended that you go for a 2-in-1 laptop like the HP Spectre x360. This versatile device is currently discounted by $250 in HP’s Labor Day sales, bringing its price down to $1,000 from $1,250 originally. With the popularity of the HP brand and the growing interest in 2-in-1 laptops, we’re not sure how long this deal will last, so if you think it’s the perfect device for you, add it to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

The HP Spectre x360 is one of the reasons why HP has firmly held its place among the best laptop brands. If you’re particular about your laptop’s performance, you won’t be disappointed by the device’s 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The HP Spectre x360 also comes with 8GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, you can already start using the laptop as soon as you unbox it.

A 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen enables the versatility of the HP Spectre x360. Like the best 2-in-1 laptops, it can freely switch between laptop mode and tablet mode, and you can also use it in tent and media modes, depending on the situation. For another input option, every purchase of the HP Spectre x360 comes with the HP Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen, which will let you write, draw, and scribble on the 2-in-1 laptop’s display.

You won’t regret buying a 2-in-1 laptop instead of a traditional clamshell laptop, especially if you take advantage of HP’s lowered price for the HP Spectre x360 this Labor Day. The device is yours for $1,000, after a $250 discount to its original price of $1,250. There’s no indication when the deal will end though, and we’re not sure stocks will last until the end of the holiday. If you’re already looking forward to using the HP Spectre x360 for work, school, or entertainment, then don’t think twice — push through with the purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Labor Day gaming PC deals: Get a new rig from $600

Alienware R12 gaming PC connected to a monitor on a desk.

Walmart Labor Day Sale 2022: Our favorite tech deals

walmart marquee outside the store.

Best Labor Day iPad Deals 2022: Save on ALL models today

apple wwdc 2021 everything announced ipad files widgets copy

Labor Day TV sales 2022: best deals you can shop today

Vizio V Series

GameStop: Get up to 40% off anime figures, apparel, and more

GameStop Super Anime week sale promo with lots of great deals.

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $299

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Best Walmart TV deals for September 2022

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Best vacuum cleaner deals for September 2022

Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.

This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is 66% off — now just $126 for Labor Day

Lenovo 300e Gen 2 laptop in tablet form on a white background.

Best QLED TV Deals: Get a 55-inch for $300

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

Best Headphone Deals: Beats, Bose and Sony from $131

A woman wearing the Apple AirPods Max.

Best TV Deals for September 2022

Vizio OLED TV

Save $590 on this Lenovo Legion gaming PC with an RTX 3070

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i on white background.