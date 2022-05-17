 Skip to main content
This HP convertible laptop deal slashes $320 off the price

Aaron Mamiit
By
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

For shoppers who are attempting to narrow down their choices among the best laptop deals, why not go for a 2-in-1 laptop instead? These machines offer versatility without sacrificing performance, so they’ll be valuable companions in more situations than traditional laptops. If you’re interested, take a look at HP’s $320 discount for the HP Spectre x360, which brings the price of the convertible laptop down to $1,200 from its sticker price of $1,520.

With a 2-in-1 laptop, you’ll get a device that can transform between clamshell, tent, media, and tablet forms, depending on what you need for any situation. That’s one of the benefits of owning the HP Spectre x360, which tops our list of the best 2-in-1 laptops as the best convertible laptop. It’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, with 8GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. The laptop also comes with a 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and a 512GB SSD that should provide enough storage for all your apps and files.

The gem-cut design of HP’s Spectre line of devices is just one of the many reasons why it’s one of the best laptop brands, and that bold look continues with the HP Spectre x360, which is very well-built with no flexing, bending, or twisting anywhere. The hinge holds the display firmly in place in any of the device’s modes, but it’s almost light enough to open using just one hand so there’s no struggle when switching between forms. The screen also comes with adaptive color technology, which makes adjustments for the best viewing experience based on your environment, while the Smart Sense feature tweaks performance according to your work habits, and can even detect when the laptop is in a bag so it can take a break.

With this offer, one of the many HP laptop deals happening today, you won’t have to pay full price for the versatile and powerful HP Spectre x360. The convertible laptop is currently available at $320 off, slashing its price to $1,200 from its original price of $1,520. You shouldn’t think twice about this purchase because there’s no assurance that the offer will still be available when you check back later. If you need the HP Spectre x360 for work or school, you should lock in your purchase now. But hurry, the best 2-in-1 laptop deals fly off the shelves, so we can’t see this sitting around for long.

