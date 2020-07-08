Save $400 on the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop — today only

It’s not often you see big savings on a 4K laptop but for today only at Best Buy, you can save $400 on the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 system bringing it down to just $850 from $1,250. That’s a great deal for a high-end 4K-based system and one we don’t see too often. It’s one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen in recent times.

As mentioned, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 offers a fantastic 13.3-inch 4K Ultra HD touchscreen which means everything you view on it is going to look so much better than it does on any other laptop. There’s a lot more going on here than just that though. The system also offers the latest Intel 10th-generation Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of fast SSD storage. With those kinds of specifications, it’s fantastic for multitasking. Whether you’re looking for a system for writing up work presentations or papers for school, this laptop has you covered.

Thanks to its great screen, it’s also excellent for watching all your favorite streaming content with the 2-in-1 capabilities meaning you can use this laptop in tablet mode. It utilizes a 360-degree flip-and-fold design so you can easily focus solely on the screen rather than the rest of the laptop. Not that anything about this device is bulky. Weighing less than 3 pounds thanks to its aluminum chassis, and measuring only 0.7 inches thick, it’s ideal for taking with you wherever you go while also looking good at all times.

It has everything you could need from a built-in media reader and a fingerprint reader to a Thunderbolt port for when you might want to hook it up to other high-speed devices. It also has an RGB backlit keyboard so you can easily see where you’re typing even in dim lighting scenarios. The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 also has Alexa built-in so you can choose to add appointments to your calendar with your voice, ask Alexa questions, and even control your smart home setup through your voice.

With so many great features, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 is ordinarily a good deal at $1,250 but for today only, you can buy it for only $850 right now at Best Buy. You need to be quick, of course, but if you’ve been keen to invest in a new laptop, this is an awesome deal.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

