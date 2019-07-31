Share

Printed photos have become rare in this social media age. With the HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Photo Printer, you can easily share your selfies with your friends in real life. Snap a photo using the built-in 5-megapixel camera and print a photo on the spot. Now, you can have memorabilia that you can display or hand out to friends with the HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Photo Printer. You can get this pocket printer with the built-in camera in white, red, or black. Order yours from Best Buy at a discounted price of $100.

The HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Photo Printer usually goes for $160. Get it from Best Buy today for a sweet $60 discount. You can also check out these low-cost printers if you are looking for something bigger to use for photo prints.

The HP Sprocket 2-in-1 brings back the feel of taking photos using an analog camera. While there is no screen to use to review each shot, you do get a viewfinder and selfie mirror. It also has an automatic LED dual-color flash for better photos in low light. Inserting a MicroSD card allows you to keep captured photos you are not printing out. These images can be transferred to your computer via the included USB cable.

You can also send photos from your smartphone to your HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Photo Printer through Bluetooth. Just download the HP Sprocket App on your iOS or Android phone to start printing any photo on your camera roll. Plus, you can connect your social media accounts to the app to print uploaded photos.

Your HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Photo Printer comes with a 10-sheet pack of 2 x 3-inch photo paper. Open the top of the printer and drop the paper in to start printing. Make sure the blue side faces down for proper operation.

Pay only $100 when you order the normally $160 HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Photo Printer on Best Buy today. You can use the $60 you save to get extra photo papers so you can capture more college memories in print.

