Don’t miss your chance to get this HP gaming PC for $580

Going with a pre-built PC is an excellent option if you don’t have the time or the knowledge of how to build a PC from scratch, and while there are a lot of boutique pre-built PC companies, if you want a great budget option, it’s best to go for one of the big brands. For example, this HP 15L is discounted down to $580 from $780 and comes with strong base specs with lots of room to upgrade before buying.

Why you should buy the Victus by HP 15L Gaming PC

At base spec, the HP 15L comes with an AMD Radeon RX 6400, which, if you aren’t familiar with AMD cards, is roughly equivalent to a GTX 1650 or 1650 Ti. As such, it’s a budget-oriented GPU, but it’s still powerful enough to run most modern games at FHD and 120Hz refresh rate, especially if you play around with graphical settings. Of course, if you want a lot more power, you have several upgrade options up to an RTX 3060 Ti for$370 if you want to take advantage of these gaming monitor deals. That said, we’d probably go for the RTX 3050 or GTX 1660 Super to keep the budget-friendly pricing.

As for the CPU, you get a powerful and efficient AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, which gives you a lot of versatility for gaming, productivity, and streaming. You can also upgrade it to a Ryzen 7 5700G if you want, but it’s not worth it if you don’t do anything CPU intensive. The base spec of RAM is 8GB of DDR4, and while that’s about the minimum, you can manage if you don’t open a ton of tabs. Ideally, we’d upgrade to the 16GB for an extra $70 for a bit more headroom, but it’s not strictly necessary if you don’t run more advanced apps like CAD or editing software. Storage comes in the form of a 256GB SSD, which is a bit on the low end, so we’d either go for one of these external hard drive deals or grab the secondary storage of 1TB for $59. Whatever you choose above, it’s worth grabbing the upgraded network card that gives you Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 for an extra $10, so that’s a must.

All in all, the HP 15L is a great pre-built gaming PC with some good base specs if you want a budget gaming PC. Even so, you can use the $200 discount from HP that lowers the Price to $580 for a couple of upgrades to make the whole thing shine. Or, if you want something more powerful out the gate, check out these great gaming PC deals for other options.

