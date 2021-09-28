  1. Deals
Don’t miss this curved gaming monitor deal at Staples right now!

HP x24c Curved gaming monitor with game scene on the screen, on a white background.

Upgrade your home gaming setup with a curved gaming monitor from HP. Right now, you can get the HP Gaming X24c curved gaming monitor for just $180 when you order it from Staples. That’s a savings of $60 off the regularly marked price of $240. This gaming monitor provides an immersive viewing experience with vivid details and ultra-fast response times to make everything you play beautiful and enjoyable. Whether you’re riding off into the sunset in Red Dead, climbing to High Hrothgar in Skyrim, beating bosses with your guild in WOW, or sniffing out who’s the most sus in Among Us, do it all with the advanced visual technology available in this gaming monitor.

Whether you’re playing highly visual AAA games or just playing online poker, you’ll love the amazing visual experience from this curved gaming monitor. Featuring an extra-large 23.6-inch display and LED panel backlighting, you’ll feel immersed in everything you watch or play. From online games to streaming Netflix, you’ll enjoy a crystal-clear picture with superb contrast ratio for lifelike colors and contrasts. Clean details and fast frame rates keep you responsive in even the most fast-paced games. The curved screen provides a more realistic viewing experience with a more expansive field of view, perfect for first person shooters like Destiny.

Whether you’re playing solo games, streaming on Twitch, or playing online with groups of friends, this gaming monitor will satisfy all your visual needs. Available in sleek black to match your tower and other PC accessories, this monitor comes with a 1-year warranty for your peace of mind. Not sure if this monitor is right for you? Check out the other desktop monitor deals going on today.

Ready to upgrade your PC gaming setup? Save $60 off the regularly marked price of $240 when you get the HP Gaming X24c curved gaming monitor for just $180. Order it from Staples today for free delivery or in-store pickup where available. Looking for more media room or home office upgrades? Check out the other gaming PC deals going on today to make this the best winter ever.

