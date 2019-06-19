Share



It’s camping season, so now’s as a good time as ever to make sure you’ve got everything you need. Today might be the best day to do it: we’ve just come across a big in-season sale at online outdoor retailer, Huckberry.

Through 11:59 p.m. tonight, June 19, everything in the store is 25% off — with your savings applied automatically at checkout, and the only exclusions are marked clearance merchandise. Stock up while you can, and as long as you purchase $75 or more you’ll get free shipping. With some of the deals we’ve seen, that shouldn’t be a problem. Among the items you could get during the sale are mats, tools, hammocks, lights, and utensils, and we’re not even scratching the surface.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals below on some pretty nifty camping items which we think you’ll like — but be sure to check out Huckberry’s online store for many more. And remember to act fast: the savings end tonight.



Lawson Hammock’s Blue Ridge Camping Hammock is equal parts tent and hammock. You can either choose to tie the hammock up in the trees to stay protected from the elements, or use it as a lay-flat tent on the ground. Its construction limits sag when hanged, and its interior area of 90 x 42 inches is pretty sizable. Wherever you choose to put it, we think this is an awesome buy for the avid camping enthusiast. It’s also on sale right now, making your savings larger with the added discount. Normally, $234, an ongoing sale marks it down to $200. Add the 25% discount in, and it’s only $150.

Why are we including Epic’s Massive Wet Wipes in our list? These are no ordinary wet wipes; in fact, they measure nearly a foot wide and two feet long. Their large size makes them perfect for not only cleaning up large messes at camp, but also to freshen up after a hike. Despite their large size, each individual wipe comes in a pack the size of a wallet, making them easy to fit into your already jam-packed hiking bad. Normally $30, with the sale you can pick these up for just $23.

You might consider us a bit crazy for including a $300 cooler in our list, but hear us out — OtterBox’s Venture 45 Cooler isn’t the $20 cooler you can grab at Walmart. With 45 quarts of space, you can hold enough provisions to last you up to two weeks. Stored correctly, the Venture keeps ice frozen up to 14 days, making extended camping trips possible without trips to civilization to pick up more ice. Included with your cooler are a dry storage tray and bottle opener, and a slanted bottom makes draining simple when you’re done. With the 25% discount, you can pick up this great cooler for just $225.

These might not have a ton of use at camp or right now considering it’s summer, but the fun factor makes up for it and hey, it’s never too early to start buying for Christmas. Sled Legs strap onto your legs, allowing you to sled down a hill using just your body. With a little bit of practice, you’ll be able to track, cut, and carve your way down hills. on the interior, Wedge-shaped, impact-absorbing foam protects your knees, so you can rest assured these are completely safe to use. Normally $40, with the sale they’re just $30.

Need light during the night? Consider BioLight’s Sunlight solar powered light. With an impressive 50 hours of light off a single charge (2 hours via USB, or 7 hours using the sun), just charging it once before you leave is enough to give you light wherever you need it for your entire trip. Not only can it produce white light, but colored LEDs allow you to cycle through several different color options, too — all in a light the size of an ice cream sandwich. Normally $25, during the sale, the Sunlight can be picked up for just $19.

Missed this sale, or looking for other great outdoor deals? Check out our deals page.