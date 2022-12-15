With so many new games announced at The Game Awards last week, there’s no time like right now to grab a new gaming PC. We’ve got one of the best gaming PC deals around right here, so you can bag a new rig with money to spare for peripherals and games, too. The iBUYPOWER Trace MR258i Gaming PC is just $1,099 today, saving you $200 off the regular $1,299 price — that’s a pretty huge saving! It looks like this deal is already selling fast, so in order to avoid disappointment, make sure to add it to your basket and check out today.

Why you should buy the iBUYPOWER Trace MR258i Gaming PC

iBUYPOWER may not be the first name you think of when it comes to gaming PCs, but they specialize in high-performance rigs at low prices, with hundreds of positive reviews from hardcore gamers. Even at its regular price, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck with the iBUYPOWER Trace MR258i Gaming PC, but with this deal, it’s an absolute no-brainer.

Under the hood, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700 processor contains eight cores and 16 threads, with a 3.7GHz Clock Speed, making it one of the best Ryzen CPUs for gaming at this price point. You’ll also find 16GB of DDR4 RAM, ensuring speedy multitasking, whether you’re gaming, editing photos, browsing the web, or anything else — just what we like to see in a gaming PC.

With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics — one of the best graphics cards around — and 12GB of dedicated RAM, you can play the latest demanding games, from horror games like The Callisto Protocol to immersive RPGs like Elden Ring, which, incidentally, won The Game of The Year award last week and was also our 2022 game of the year.

There’s plenty of onboard storage here for games, photos, videos, and apps thanks to the 1TB NVMe SSD, and with Windows 11 Home, you’ll have access to all the latest tools and multitasking features, including an expanded Microsoft Store and a customizable Start menu.

Finally, the thing we all care about when grabbing a new gaming rig — it looks great, with four RGB fans on board that will look even better when you’re raiding late into the night. Oh, and you get a mouse and keyboard thrown in too, though these might not be the best quality. We’d recommend shopping around for the best gaming mice and best gaming keyboards while you’re here, to complete your setup.

This is an impressive pre-built gaming PC for the price, and even those who have built their own gaming rig in the past should be happy witht what’s on offer here, particularly at this price. Right now you can grab the iBUYPOWER Trace MR258i Gaming PC for $1,099, down from $1,299, enjoying a huge $200 saving that you can spend on a new mouse, keyboard, gaming monitor, or just a selection of the best PC games.

