Step aside Instant Pot: This pressure cooker is $30 at Best Buy

Katie King
Want to make the cold weather a little more bearable with cozy and delicious soups, chilis, roasts, and more? Check out this great deal on the Insignia Pressure Cooker, going on right now at Best Buy! This is one of the best Black Friday Deals we’ve seen on pressure cookers so far this year. Get the Insignia 6-quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker on sale for only $30 during the Best Buy Black Friday deals going on now. That’s a savings of $30 off the regular price of $60 for a limited time only. From homemade soups and stews to rice dishes, entrees, and dips, you’ll be amazed at the versatility of dishes and how easy it is to use this cooker.

This multi-cooker is the perfect addition to your home kitchen. Able to quickly and efficiently cook rice, soups, sides, veggies, meat, and more, this pressure cooker features a range of settings to help you get the correct temperature and texture every time. The pressure cooker works by sealing in steam to cook food quickly while preserving flavor and nutrients. The ten preset cooking functions let you perfectly cook rice, meat, and more every time — and the 6-quart capacity provides ample room for ingredients, so you can meal prep or make dishes for an entire dinner party.

Looking for a great gift? If you’re shopping for newlyweds or new homeowners on your list, pressure cookers are a great choice. Cooking is a fun and rewarding hobby that many people enjoy. Pair this multi-cooker with a fun cookbook for an innovative and practical gift.

Ready to create delicious sides and entrees to impress your friends and family this holiday season? Right now, get the Insignia 6-quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker half price at Best Buy for just $30. You’ll save $30 off the regularly marked price of $60 when you order it during the Black Friday Instant Pot deals going on right now. Hurry, supplies are limited and at these prices, they won’t last long!

