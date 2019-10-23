Walmart kicks off the holidays with steep Instant Pot discounts

The holidays are almost upon us and besides having tasty recipes in mind, we must also consider having the right equipment. When you don’t have the luxury of time or space in the kitchen, you’ll find an Instant Pot extremely useful. It comes as no surprise that it is one of the most sought-after small kitchen appliances as it enables every home cook to prepare sumptuous meals in a timely manner without having to deal with a tedious clean-up. While there are plenty of models varying in specs and sizes, 6-quart models are just about the right size for most families. Right now, Walmart is cooking up deals on the Instant Pot LUX6OV3 and DUO60 so you can gear up and get up to $34 worth of savings.

INSTANT POT LUX60V3 – — $34 Off

The Instant Pot LUX6OV3 may be the base model but it’s still a snazzy multicooker in every sense of the word as it combines six kitchen appliances in one along with 12 smart programs. Its six primary functions include: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute pan, steamer, and warmer, while the 12 cooking presets allow you to focus on more specific recipes, such as soup/broth, meat/stew, cakes, egg, rice, multigrain, and porridge.

Equipped with the latest third-generation multiprocessor technology, the LUX60V3 can easily monitor temperature and pressure, adjust heat intensity and duration, and also keep time. Consistent cooking results are likewise gauranteed as all the aromas, nutrients, and flavors remain trapped in the fully sealed container. Its inner pot, on the other hand, has a three-ply stainless steel bottom to ensure that heat is evenly distributed. Cleaning up is no pain at all with just one pot and all its components are dishwasher safe.

Usually priced at $99, you can fire up the Instant Pot LUX60V3 for only $65 from Walmart.

INSTANT POT DUO60 — $21 Off

If you got a couple more bucks to spare, you might want to up the ante with the Instant Pot DUO60 as you’ll now have a multicooker that can also function as a yogurt maker with two more built-in programs to cook beans or chili, and poultry. You’ll be able to prepare more than a few recipes as the complementary Alexa app alone gives you access to over a thousand hearty concoctions.

Like most Instant Pot models, the DUO60 is UL certified which should give you some peace of mind as it serves to prevent common errors that may cause harm or spoilage to food, with 10 safety mechanisms provided to boot. Not only are you able to cook 2-3 times faster, you’ll rarely have to check on your food either. And with the option to delay start-up to 24-hours, you can always bank on freshly cooked and warm food as soon as you’re ready for it.

It normally comes with a $100 price tag, but Walmart gives you a much better price at just $79.

Looking for Instant Pot alternatives? Check out what we have on other multicookers, food processors, and more on our curated deals page.

