Instant Pot produces a wide array of multifunction pressure cookers with various features, designs, and capacities. If you’re planning to get your hands on some of the best Instant Pots in the market, now is the time as Amazon is giving away up to 27% off these Instant Pot 6-quart multi-use programmable cookers. We’ve listed them both here to help you pick the one that will suit you best.

Instant Pot Lux60 V3 6-quart 6-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker — 26% off

Ideal for starters that have no experience in programmable cookers, the Instant Pot Lux60 V3 is Instant Pot’s baseline model with six main functions. It can be used as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, slow cooker, and warmer. With just a press of a button, you can set the InstantPot in different programs to help you cook your favorite Instant Pot recipe, such as slow-cooked dishes, meat or stew, cake, soup or broth, eggs, rice, and even steamed meals. It has a fully sealed container to keep the flavors and nutrients within the food, giving you a healthier dish every time.

With the Instant Pot Lux60 V3, you can speed up your cooking by up to six times faster than standard cooking time. There’s no need for manual heat adjusting as the Instant Pot will do it for you. Take advantage of this $21 discount and grab one now for only $59 at Amazon, so you don’t have to pay $80 full price.

Instant Pot Ultra 6-quart 10-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker — 27% off

For those experienced home cooks looking to level-up their food preparation, you will love this Instant Pot Ultra 6 quart programmable cooker. Unlike the Lux60 V3, Insta Pot Ultra has 10 different uses. It includes a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, sauté, rice or porridge cooker, cake maker, yogurt maker, steamer, warmer, sterilizer, and Instant Pots’s exclusive feature, the Ultra program. This program is developed to give you limitless control in any cooking conditions, wherein you can adjust the settings based on your preferences.

The Instant Pot Ultra gained the top spot on our list as the best Instant Pot for a family of four not just because of its 6-quart size but also because of its multiple functionalities. You can take this home now for only $109 as Amazon cuts $41 from its original price of $150.

Looking for more great stuff? Find out other deals on food processors and air fryers on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations