Amazon is having a HUGE SALE on Instant Pots today — what to buy

Andrew Morrisey
By

Black Friday may still be around the corner, but the season for great discounts is already here. Amazon, one of the largest retailers in the world, is becoming one of the largest Black Friday discounters in the world too, and it’s doing so in the kitchen, offering Black Friday Instant Pot deals you won’t want to miss out on. The benefits of having an Instant Pot in your cupboard are many. Whether you’re looking for an easy, efficient way to cook for one or a faster way to feed the whole family, Amazon has a deal on the right Instant Pot just for you.

Instant Pot Duo Plus — $100, was $120

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker.

The 6-quart model of the Instant Pot Duo Plus is a great place to start your Instant Pot shopping, and it’s currently only $100 at Amazon. It offers quick one-touch cooking with 15 customizable smart programs that include pressure cook, slow cook, soup, and sauté, as well as up to 70% faster cooking times than traditional cooking methods. It comes with an easy-to-read display and an easy-to-clean design, making the Instant Pot Duo Plus perfect for anybody looking for an easier way to get through cooking their meals. Grab one now for only $100.

Instant Pot Max — $110, was $150

Instant Pot Max 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker.

The Instant Pot Max 6-quart model makes for one of the better Amazon Black Friday deals, coming in at a sale price of only $110, and the clock is ticking on this one. The Instant Pot Max brings abilities such as pressure canning and Nutriboost technology to your kitchen, making a smarter, healthier way to cook even more accessible. The large touchscreen makes for an easy and intuitive user experience, and the stainless steel body makes for a good look amidst any kitchen setup. Again, this deal is time-sensitive and the clock is ticking, so click over to Amazon now and save $40 on a new Instant Pot Max.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp — $119, was $200

3 Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker on sale at Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp offers the largest Black Friday Instant Pot discount, bringing a head-turning savings of $81 to your kitchen. It comes in at an 8-quart capacity that allows for cooking larger meals, and 11-in-1 functionality lets you air fry, roast, bake, pressure cook, and slow cook with the Instant Pot Duo Crisp. Already well-priced at its regular price of $200, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is one of the best Black Friday deals at this sale price of $119. This is another time-sensitive offer and the clock continues to tick, so grab your new Instant Pot Duo Crisp now before the clock strikes zero.

