Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon just knocked down the price of this Instant Pot by $50

Jenifer Calle
By
instant pot duo 60 deal on amazon plus

The Instant Pot is an advanced pressure cooker that will change the way you cook, especially for social gatherings. With this popular electric pressure cooker, you can cut your meal prepping time by 70 percent and cook a variety of dishes. Soups, stews, cakes, meats, and marinades are just a few things you can make with this great multicooker. We reviewed the Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 with only seven functions and loved it, and now the same model with two extra functions is being discounted on Amazon right now. So if you were thinking of picking up this handy countertop appliance, now is the perfect time to save big.

The Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker is discounted by $50 on Amazon from its retail price of $130, bringing the price down to just $80. This price cut saves you 38 percent and its also the same offer we saw on Cyber Monday sale. This price is even less than the smaller 3-Qt model that serves only one to two people and retails at $100

Aside from a slow cooker this IP model also functions as a rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, sauté, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer, so you can get a lot with just one device. It also comes with some convenient accessories, including a steam rack with handles, a recipe booklet, serving spoon, soup spoon, and measuring cup.

The Instant Pot is a great kitchen gadget to have when cooking potatoes, beans, soups, chili, and other foods that normally take up a lot of time. Since it is programmable you don’t have to constantly keep an eye on your food. With so many consumers in love with this great device there are a lot of delicious and easy to make recipes online. The Instant Pot Facebook community group, for example, shares tips on cooking tasty dinners and desserts along with advice on how to keep it clean. Best of all, its stainless steel design will look good on any kitchen counter.

If you were hoping to grab one for yourself, Amazon Prime members can have this delivered by Saturday, just in time for the big game this weekend.

Buy Now

INSTANT POT ALTERNATIVES ON SALE

The Instant Pot is a great way to cook meals in just minutes, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only multicooker on the market right now. Amazon is also offering discounts on programmable pressure cookers, slow cookers, and multicookers for a limited time. We’ve rounded up some of the best-selling so you can up your cooking game, while not having to pay almost $100 for it, these deals can get you a decent Instant Pot alternative for less than $60. Here are the best savings we found:

Looking for more great stuff? Find vacuum deals, Roomba deals, and more on our curated best deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Samsung to HP, here are the best cheap Chromebook deals right now
microsoft surface pro 6 review 3
Computing

Microsoft takes $200 off select Surface Pro 6 models for a limited time

Looking to save some money? The Microsoft online store is currently discounting select models the latest Surface Pro 6 Windows 10 2-in-1 by $200, but only through February 3 and while supplies last.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Vizio P Series P65 F1
Deals

Save big on a new Smart TV with these massive Vizio 4K TV deals

Ahead of the big game on Sunday, a handful of the our favorite Vizio P-Series 4K smart TVs are on sale. If you want to upgrade your home theater (or you're using the excuse that you're hosting the party to upgrade to 4K), these Vizio…
Posted By Lucas Coll
bioware ea anthem arrives february 2019 xbox playstation pc e3 2018
Gaming

Pre-order ‘Anthem’ at Walmart to receive a free $10 gift card

If you're interested in pre-ordering the new BioWare game Anthem, consider doing it at Walmart. The retailer is offering a $10 digital gift card with pre-orders on both Xbox and PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
instant pot alternatives ninja
Deals

Save big on these multicookers that make great Instant Pot alternatives

While Instant Pot might be the brand we hear the most about, there are a number of alternative multicookers that offer features, capabilities, and price points that meet and beat the more recognizable name brand.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
walmart apple airpods alternative deal photive
Deals

Looking for wireless earbuds? These Apple AirPods alternatives are $115 off

When it comes to wireless earbuds, Apple AirPods pretty much dominate the market, but that doesn't they are the only option available to you. Walmart is offering a $115 discount on a pair of Photive Wireless Earbuds right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
ninja air fryer deal at walmart nina 00
Smart Home

Walmart drops the price of the already discounted, guilt-free Ninja Air Fryer

Walmart slashed its price on the guilt-free Ninja Air Fryer. The 4-quart Ninja Air Fryer AF100 has a one-touch control panel to choose from four programmable cooking functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Nikon Z6 Hands-on
Photography

The Nikon Z7, Z6 just got a little sweeter with up to $400 off with a trade-in

As new releases, deals on the Nikon Z7 and Z6 are hard to find. That is changing with a new trade-in deal from Nikon with $200 off the Z6 or $400 off the Z7, in addition to the camera's trade-in value.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
tax software 2019 deals taxes
Deals

Best tax software deals from TurboTax, H&R Block, and Quickbooks

Do you dread doing your taxes? Luckily, there are plenty of tax software options available to guide you through the process. And guess what? Some of them are even on sale today! Check out deals from TurboTax, H&R Block, and more.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for February 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
instant pot post christmas sales duo60 6 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable pressure cooker
Deals

Amazon drops the price of the Instant Pot Duo60 for a limited time

This handy kitchen gadget is programmable, time-saving, and will put you on the right path to eating healthier in 2019. Amazon is slashing the price of the Instant Pot Duo60 for a limited time so you can start trying out new recipes. 
Posted By Jenifer Calle
portable tech gadgets
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon cyclone v10 absolute lightweight cordless stick 2
Deals

Find big price cuts on Dyson upright, stick, and handheld vacuums on Amazon

Six of Dyson's most popular vacuum cleaners, including upright, stick, and handheld models, have deep price cuts on Amazon. The across-the-board discounts on Dyson's vacuum cleaners are easily the best deals of the year so far.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Amazon Black Friday deals
Deals

Tricks of the trade: How to get free stuff on Amazon

So what could be better than an awesome discount? Free stuff, of course. Amazon may be the largest online retailer, but that doesn't mean there aren't few freebies to be had -- you just need to know where to look.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Amazfit Bit Smartwatch
Deals

This discounted smartwatch is a cheap Apple Watch or Fitbit Versa alternative

The Amazfit Bip isn't an Apple Watch or Fitbit Versa, but at the discounted price of $67, it's a very affordable alternative packed with useful features. With built-in GPS and 30-day battery life, this cheap smartwatch is a great option to…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen