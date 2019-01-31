Amazon just knocked down the price of this Instant Pot by $50

Share

The Instant Pot is an advanced pressure cooker that will change the way you cook, especially for social gatherings. With this popular electric pressure cooker, you can cut your meal prepping time by 70 percent and cook a variety of dishes. Soups, stews, cakes, meats, and marinades are just a few things you can make with this great multicooker. We reviewed the Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 with only seven functions and loved it, and now the same model with two extra functions is being discounted on Amazon right now. So if you were thinking of picking up this handy countertop appliance, now is the perfect time to save big.

The Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker is discounted by $50 on Amazon from its retail price of $130, bringing the price down to just $80. This price cut saves you 38 percent and its also the same offer we saw on Cyber Monday sale. This price is even less than the smaller 3-Qt model that serves only one to two people and retails at $100

Aside from a slow cooker this IP model also functions as a rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, sauté, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer, so you can get a lot with just one device. It also comes with some convenient accessories, including a steam rack with handles, a recipe booklet, serving spoon, soup spoon, and measuring cup.

The Instant Pot is a great kitchen gadget to have when cooking potatoes, beans, soups, chili, and other foods that normally take up a lot of time. Since it is programmable you don’t have to constantly keep an eye on your food. With so many consumers in love with this great device there are a lot of delicious and easy to make recipes online. The Instant Pot Facebook community group, for example, shares tips on cooking tasty dinners and desserts along with advice on how to keep it clean. Best of all, its stainless steel design will look good on any kitchen counter.

If you were hoping to grab one for yourself, Amazon Prime members can have this delivered by Saturday, just in time for the big game this weekend.

Buy Now

INSTANT POT ALTERNATIVES ON SALE

The Instant Pot is a great way to cook meals in just minutes, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only multicooker on the market right now. Amazon is also offering discounts on programmable pressure cookers, slow cookers, and multicookers for a limited time. We’ve rounded up some of the best-selling so you can up your cooking game, while not having to pay almost $100 for it, these deals can get you a decent Instant Pot alternative for less than $60. Here are the best savings we found:

Looking for more great stuff? Find vacuum deals, Roomba deals, and more on our curated best deals page.

Follow @dealsDT