The coveted Instant Pot is known for carrying out the functions of several cooking devices all-in-one. Having one on your kitchen countertop helps save time, energy, and space by replacing other food preparation devices. The Instant Pot Ultra 6-Quart Multi-Use Programmable Cooker boasts different cooking modes and customizable program settings for precision cooking, making it one of the best multicookers on the market today. Normally $159, a hefty 45% price cut on Walmart makes it available for only $88.

Home chefs looking for a greater degree of customization and control of their food preparation will find love with the Instant Pot Ultra. It’s equipped with multiple features that allow you to set the exact cooking parameters, helping you achieve perfect results every time. And if you’re looking for other smart home gadgets, Walmart and Amazon are dropping great deals on air fryers, coffee makers, grills, and more.

The Instant Pot Ultra has all the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, cake maker, yogurt maker, cake maker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. It also comes with 16 built-in smart programs that allow you to cook specific types of food. These features enable you to create a plethora of recipes more quickly and easily, from applesauce and baked potatoes to noodle soup and beef stew.

What makes this Instant Pot stand out from other models is its Ultra! Program. This program gives you unlimited control of both pressure and non-pressure cooking conditions. You can adjust the settings based on your preferences by simply turning and pressing the dial. The cooker even remembers the last customization you made on all programs, eliminating the need to revisit the settings every time you cook. It also has dual pressure settings that speed up the cooking process, all while using 70% less energy.

This cooker is designed with a large, blue LCD display with a Cooking Indicator that provides visuals on the progress of your dish. It lets you monitor the entire cooking process, from the preheating stage all the way to the keep warm stage. There’s also a Quick Release button that guarantees safe handling of the steam release when cooking is complete. For your safety and convenience, no parts or accessories have chemical coatings, and all are easy to clean.

The Instant Pot Ultra 6-Quart Multi-Use Programmable Cooker is an ideal pick for fast and flexible cooking. It even received an impressive rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Walmart reviews, with customers raving that it’s a fantastic device, a convenient product, and a worthwhile investment. You can order yours today for only $88 instead of the usual $159.

