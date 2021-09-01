This is the cheapest robot vacuum you’ll find today

While vacuum deals remain in demand, robot vacuum deals are steadily growing in popularity because of the convenience that the cleaning devices provide. Roomba deals come to mind, but if you want an alternative, you should check out Walmart’s $83 discount for the IonVac SmartClean 2000, which brings the robot vacuum’s price down to just $97 from its original price of $180.

The IonVac SmartClean 2000 packs 2000pa of suction power, so it will have no trouble picking up dirt and pet hair, with side brushes and a roller brush working together in a complete cleaning system. It won’t have any trouble moving between different kinds of surfaces with its rubber terrain wheels, and it avoids bumping into walls and falling down the stairs with the help of its anti-collision and cliff sensors. Additionally, the IonVac SmartClean 2000 is comparatively quiet while doing its job at only 62 decibels.

You can operate the IonVac SmartClean 2000 through its remote control or a smartphone app, and it’s also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. Once it’s done with the cleaning, or when its battery is depleted, it goes back to its docking station to recharge, with IonVac promising up to 100 minutes of usage in a single charge.

If you need help in maintaining a spotless floor, you should consider purchasing a robot vacuum like the IonVac SmartClean 2000. It’s currently available from Walmart for just $97, after an $83 discount to its original price of $180. There’s no telling how long stocks will last, but you might want to move fast because other shoppers will likely take advantage of this offer. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own IonVac SmartClean 2000 for less than $100.

