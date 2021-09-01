  1. Deals
This is the cheapest robot vacuum you’ll find today

By
The IonVac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum with its remote and app.

While vacuum deals remain in demand, robot vacuum deals are steadily growing in popularity because of the convenience that the cleaning devices provide. Roomba deals come to mind, but if you want an alternative, you should check out Walmart’s $83 discount for the IonVac SmartClean 2000, which brings the robot vacuum’s price down to just $97 from its original price of $180.

The IonVac SmartClean 2000 packs 2000pa of suction power, so it will have no trouble picking up dirt and pet hair, with side brushes and a roller brush working together in a complete cleaning system. It won’t have any trouble moving between different kinds of surfaces with its rubber terrain wheels, and it avoids bumping into walls and falling down the stairs with the help of its anti-collision and cliff sensors. Additionally, the IonVac SmartClean 2000 is comparatively quiet while doing its job at only 62 decibels.

You can operate the IonVac SmartClean 2000 through its remote control or a smartphone app, and it’s also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. Once it’s done with the cleaning, or when its battery is depleted, it goes back to its docking station to recharge, with IonVac promising up to 100 minutes of usage in a single charge.

If you need help in maintaining a spotless floor, you should consider purchasing a robot vacuum like the IonVac SmartClean 2000. It’s currently available from Walmart for just $97, after an $83 discount to its original price of $180. There’s no telling how long stocks will last, but you might want to move fast because other shoppers will likely take advantage of this offer. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own IonVac SmartClean 2000 for less than $100.

More robot vacuum deals

It’s rare to see a robot vacuum for less than $100, but if you want a more advanced model compared with the IonVac SmartClean 2000,  you should take a look at other options from brands such as iRobot’s Roomba, Shark, and Eufy. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best robot vacuum deals that you can shop right now.

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$520 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types
Buy at Amazon
Extra savings with coupon

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$399 $550
This robovac can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

$360 $430
The S4 Max combines powerful 2000Pa suction with advanced navigation and room mapping securing it won't miss a spot in your home. Best of all it's long battery life lets you schedule it and forget it.
Buy at Walmart

Shark® AI VACMOP Robot Vacuum and Mop

$399 $480
Get two floor-cleaning robots in one with the Shark AI VacMop. This modelcombines powerful sucking and mopping with floor and room navigation, and object detection.
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

$270 $300
If you have carpeting and pets, this Roomba model is an excellent choice. A 3-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and removes dust and debris.
Buy at Amazon

Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750

$148 $199
This robot vacuum cleaner users three types of brushes to handle all floor surfaces. Control it via the Shark app on your phone or with voice commands for Alexa or Google Assistant.
Buy at Walmart
