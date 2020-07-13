Hurry! Staples has knocked $50 off the latest iPad 10.2

The Apple iPad is one of the best tablets out there and right now, you can take home Apple iPad 10.2 for only $280 at Staples, down $50 from the usual $330. Not sure if the iPad is for you? Read on and we’ll explain all about why it’s such a great device.

Simply put, the Apple iPad 10.2 is super easy to use, while also doing everything you could want from it with things to improve even more when iOS 14 is released. The 10.2-inch Retina display looks great, whether you’re typing up an important document or relaxing watching Netflix or Disney+ content. It’s always one of the best screens you’ll see through your daily use of technology. Additionally, the iPad 10.2 has a 64-bit A10 Fusion processor, which promises faster performance than most other tablets so you can easily dive into all the latest games via Apple Arcade and not suffer any slowdown. You won’t have to worry about waiting for this tablet to catch up on what you’re doing.

Storage-wise, there’s 32GB of internal storage, so you can easily store all your important documents, beloved photos, and install plenty of apps and games to use. The tablet is only 0.3 inches thin and weighs just over a pound, so it’s easy to take around with you, ensuring you’ve got everything you need at your fingertips. Battery life is a respectable 10 hours, so you won’t have to worry about recharging often either.

Related:

Keen FaceTime user? The iPad 10.2 has a 1.2MP front camera for FaceTime sessions and an 8MP camera at the rear for when you want to quickly take some photos.

Essentially, the iPad 102. has everything you could need for both work and pleasure. It even has support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, so you can easily turn the iPad into more of a workhorse than before.

Ordinarily priced at $330, you can grab the Apple iPad 10.2 for only $280 at Staples right now. The same price applies whether you choose to have it delivered or collect it from your local store. It’s the ideal time to discover how much a great tablet can revolutionize your working practices, or just how you chill out and take a break from the world.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations