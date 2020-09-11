Latest iPad 12.9 back down to lowest-ever price at Amazon

The latest Apple iPad Pro 12.9 is currently enjoying a $50 price cut at Amazon, bringing it down to $950. It’s almost like Prime Day has arrived early with great offers like this that are sure to entice you into a new tablet. When it comes to iPad deals, this is one of the better ones out there right now, especially for such a high-end device.

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9 is Apple’s best iPad yet. It offers a 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, which also comes with True Tone technology, P3 wide color, and ProMotion so you’re guaranteed a fantastic picture quality from every angle. Underneath the hood, the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 uses an A12Z Bionic chip, which is the fastest processor out there for any iPad. Whether you’re using the tablet to draw sketches, write up important documents, or simply to play the latest games on Apple Arcade, this processor won’t miss a beat. The 128GB of storage means plenty of room to store all your files too.

Alongside such great technology, the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 also has a 12MP wide camera, 10MP ultra-wide camera, and a LiDAR scanner for superior image quality when you’re taking photos. There’s a 7MP TrueDepth front camera too for FaceTime calls and video conferencing. The latter also benefits from the Apple iPad Pro 12.9’s five studio-quality microphones with four speakers for listening to what’s being said.

Worried about battery life being impacted by so many great features? Don’t be. The Apple iPad Pro 12.9 still offers up to 10 hours of battery life, which should serve you well throughout much of the day. If you want to turn this tablet into more of a workhorse, you can do so with support for Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and the Apple Pencil too.

More productivity wizard than regular tablet, the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 is a fantastic device for those who want a serious tablet to get their work done. Ordinarily priced at $1,000, the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 is down to $950 at Amazon right now. It’s a modest but significant price cut on a device that doesn’t see as many discounts as its smaller counterparts. Snap it up now while stock is still available.

