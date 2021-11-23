If you’re looking to switch carriers or upgrade to an unlimited plan, Verizon has the best iPhone 12 Mini Black Friday deal right now that gets you Apple’s compact mobile for free. This is one of the best Black Friday deals available today as it doesn’t require you to buy two phones, trade in an old device, or jump through any other hoops like many Black Friday phone deals do. If you’ve been coveting a smaller smartphone, you can’t do much better than the iPhone 12 Mini. Read on to see how you can score one for free.

Most Black Friday iPhone deals (and offers on other flagship devices) require you to either trade in your old device or buy two phones in order to get the biggest discount. This iPhone 12 Mini Black Friday deal has no such strings attached — all you have to do is sign up for a new Unlimited line with Verizon and you get the 64GB iPhone 12 Mini for $0/month (although there is a one-time activation fee of $35).

People have been clamoring for the return of smaller smartphones for years, and Apple heeded the call in 2020 when it released the second-gen iPhone SE in the spring and then the iPhone 12 Mini at its annual fall showcase event. Along with reintroducing a smaller model, the new 12th-gen Apple phones went back to the classic squared-off edges of earlier iPhone generations, breaking away from the rounded edges that have been present since the iPhone 6.

But under the hood, the iPhone 12 series is all modern. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, being the standard flagship models, are almost identical in terms of hardware. They both run on Apple’s snappy A14 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM, which deliver good performance when using apps, watching videos, and other regular daily activities you do on your phone. They also sport the same excellent camera module with 12-megapixel front and rear cameras and the ability to record 4K video at 60 frames per second.

All in all, we found the iPhone 12 Mini to be the best compact phone for those who prefer smaller devices, although Apple did release the newer iPhone 13 Mini this year. But if you don’t mind buying last year’s model (which is still great) and are trying to decide between the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 12 Mini, then Verizon’s iPhone 12 Mini Black Friday deal should make that choice a little easier.

