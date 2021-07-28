Summer is about relaxing, and as we look toward the fall, the last thing we want to think about is cleaning. That’s why it’s such a relief to see the massive discounts in these Roomba deals. In fact, right now at Walmart you can score $51 off the iRobot Roomba e6 Self-Charging Robot Vacuum. It’s down to just $299, a steep drop from its regular price of $350. Ideal for pet hair and Alexa compatible, this is your dream cleaning companion, available for less, only today.

If you’re someone who not only doesn’t look forward to cleaning, but wants a spotless, pet-hair free home, preferably without lifting a finger, the iRobot Roomba e6 may be for you. With its powerful three-stage cleaning system, many brushes and high-efficiency filter, as well as self-charging and smart home connections, the iRobot Roomba e6 effortlessly keeps your home as clean as a whistle.

Unlike other vacuums, the Roomba e6 has multi-surface brushes, so that whether it’s cleaning on carpet, or hardwood, or linoleum, this vacuum can take care of your floor. The brushes are designed to keep close contact with any surface, so that dirt is loosened and then sucked up, and this vacuum has a specific edge-sweeping brush so that no corner of any crevice goes uncleaned.

This robot vacuum is smart, too. When it’s full, the Roomba e6 will give you a notification, so that you know it’s time to empty the bin. Also, it has Dirt Detect Technology, which teaches the Roomba e6 to recognize the dirtiest areas in your home, and can thereby apply the deepest clean where it’s most needed. There are a number of intelligent sensors that allow it to navigate around obstacles in your home, and it even has Cliff Detect sensors to avoid stairs and ledges. It cleans for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, and when it runs low on battery the Roomba e6 will automatically return to its charging dock.

The best part: You can control or program the Roomba e6 from wherever you happen to be, using the iRobot Home app. This allows you to schedule cleanings, see how your Roomba is doing, review cleaning history, and more. This Roomba connects seamless to your Wi-Fi and can work with Alexa or Google Assistant, so that it can be touchless, too. What could be easier?

More robot vacuum deals

There are tons of other options for a no-fuss deep cleaning of your home. Check out our roundup of the best deals in robot vacuums, below.

