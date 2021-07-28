  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart is practically giving away the Roomba e6 robot vacuum today

By

Summer is about relaxing, and as we look toward the fall, the last thing we want to think about is cleaning. That’s why it’s such a relief to see the massive discounts in these Roomba deals. In fact, right now at Walmart you can score $51 off the iRobot Roomba e6 Self-Charging Robot Vacuum. It’s down to just $299, a steep drop from its regular price of $350. Ideal for pet hair and Alexa compatible, this is your dream cleaning companion, available for less, only today.

If you’re someone who not only doesn’t look forward to cleaning, but wants a spotless, pet-hair free home, preferably without lifting a finger, the iRobot Roomba e6 may be for you. With its powerful three-stage cleaning system, many brushes and high-efficiency filter, as well as self-charging and smart home connections, the iRobot Roomba e6 effortlessly keeps your home as clean as a whistle.

Unlike other vacuums, the Roomba e6 has multi-surface brushes, so that whether it’s cleaning on carpet, or hardwood, or linoleum, this vacuum can take care of your floor. The brushes are designed to keep close contact with any surface, so that dirt is loosened and then sucked up, and this vacuum has a specific edge-sweeping brush so that no corner of any crevice goes uncleaned.

This robot vacuum is smart, too. When it’s full, the Roomba e6 will give you a notification, so that you know it’s time to empty the bin. Also, it has Dirt Detect Technology, which teaches the Roomba e6 to recognize the dirtiest areas in your home, and can thereby apply the deepest clean where it’s most needed. There are a number of intelligent sensors that allow it to navigate around obstacles in your home, and it even has Cliff Detect sensors to avoid stairs and ledges. It cleans for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, and when it runs low on battery the Roomba e6 will automatically return to its charging dock.

The best part: You can control or program the Roomba e6 from wherever you happen to be, using the iRobot Home app. This allows you to schedule cleanings, see how your Roomba is doing, review cleaning history, and more. This Roomba connects seamless to your Wi-Fi and can work with Alexa or Google Assistant, so that it can be touchless, too. What could be easier?

More robot vacuum deals

There are tons of other options for a no-fuss deep cleaning of your home. Check out our roundup of the best deals in robot vacuums, below.

Discount with coupon on page

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Black

$600 $650
The Roborock S6 is both a robot vacuum and a robot mop. It is astonishingly efficient, with multifloor mapping and selective room cleaning, while offering long battery life and remaining very quiet.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$380 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types
Buy at Walmart
Extra savings with coupon

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$340 $550
This robovac can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

$360 $430
The S4 Max combines powerful 2000Pa suction with advanced navigation and room mapping securing it won't miss a spot in your home. Best of all it's long battery life lets you schedule it and forget it.
Buy at Walmart

Shark® AI VACMOP Robot Vacuum and Mop

$399 $480
Get two floor-cleaning robots in one with the Shark AI VacMop. This modelcombines powerful sucking and mopping with floor and room navigation, and object detection.
Buy at Walmart

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum with Alexa(black)

$600 $650
The Roborock S6 is both a robot vacuum and a robot mop. It is astonishingly efficient, with multifloor mapping and selective room cleaning, while offering long battery life and remaining very quiet.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell discounts back-to-school laptops by over $200 during this sale

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop featured.

We can’t believe how cheap this Alienware gaming headset is at Dell today

Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset white bg

The best Roomba robots for 2021

best roomba robovacs braava jet m6 roombas 1

Dell slashes gaming laptop prices across the board today

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop with Code Vein on the screen.

This is the perfect deal if you’ve ever wanted the Microsoft Surface Pro 7

microsoft-surface-7-pro-with-type-cover

Best cheap Newegg deals for August 2021

Newegg Green Monday sale

This Dell XPS deal is unbelievable — but hurry!

microsoft surface pro 7 book 2 dell xps 13 apple macbook air 2019 pre memorial day sales laptop

Hurry! Up to $150 off gaming monitors at Dell today

Alienware AW2521HF Gaming Monitor

Apple Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 get massive price cuts at Amazon

Picture shows a black Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on a black strap

OLED TVs too expensive? Try these 4K TV deals instead

55-inch LG TV with winter trees on the screen.

This deal is why you need a curved gaming monitor

LG 35-inch curved gaming monitor on a white background.

Are refurbished laptop deals worth the money?

Dell Latitude 5480 laptop on a white background and from a side angle.

Dell XPS 13 is one of our favorite laptops. Is the XPS 17 worth it?

dell xps 13 deal staples june 2021 1